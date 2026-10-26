https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/iran-confirms-meeting-with-mecca-defense-pact-nations-in-tehran-1124940191.html

Iran Confirms Meeting With Mecca Defense Pact Nations in Tehran

Iran Confirms Meeting With Mecca Defense Pact Nations in Tehran

Sputnik International

Officials from countries that signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement will hold regional security talks in Tehran on Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, said.

2026-10-26T11:10+0000

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"Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will take part in a joint meeting during their visit to Tehran," Bagheri Kani told the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the trio are expected to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme National Security Council President Mohsen Rezaei. They will discuss the situation in Lebanon, Palestine, Israel's actions in the region and the results of the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran. Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said that they will also discuss deescalation efforts amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and the United States. The talks will take place amid attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, on Saudi Arabia and Iran's offer to facilitate the settlement of the conflict. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. It provides for the strengthening of collective deterrence, with an armed attack on one of the participants to be regarded as an attack against them all.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/new-countries-may-join-mecca-agreement---pakistani-ambassador-to-russia-1124710319.html

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