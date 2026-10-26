International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/lula-wins-historic-fourth-term-in-brazil-1124937215.html
Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil
Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won reelection, securing a historic fourth term after a dramatic comeback in the runoff.
2026-10-26T04:31+0000
2026-10-26T04:36+0000
americas
us
lula da silva
brazil
presidential elections
elections
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg
With more than 99% of votes counted, Lula won 51.75%, while right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%.The Workers’ Party leader had finished second in the first round, becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s history to overturn a first-round deficit and go on to win the presidency.Lula now faces the challenge of governing alongside what has been described as the most conservative Congress in Brazil’s history.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10a911afc05cf8d7535fb11024999e97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, lula da silva, brazil, presidential elections, elections
us, lula da silva, brazil, presidential elections, elections

Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil

04:31 GMT 26.10.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 26.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won reelection, securing a historic fourth term after a dramatic comeback in the runoff.
With more than 99% of votes counted, Lula won 51.75%, while right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%.
The Workers’ Party leader had finished second in the first round, becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s history to overturn a first-round deficit and go on to win the presidency.
Lula now faces the challenge of governing alongside what has been described as the most conservative Congress in Brazil’s history.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала