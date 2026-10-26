https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/lula-wins-historic-fourth-term-in-brazil-1124937215.html

Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil

Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil

Sputnik International

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won reelection, securing a historic fourth term after a dramatic comeback in the runoff.

2026-10-26T04:31+0000

2026-10-26T04:31+0000

2026-10-26T04:36+0000

americas

us

lula da silva

brazil

presidential elections

elections

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg

With more than 99% of votes counted, Lula won 51.75%, while right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%.The Workers’ Party leader had finished second in the first round, becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s history to overturn a first-round deficit and go on to win the presidency.Lula now faces the challenge of governing alongside what has been described as the most conservative Congress in Brazil’s history.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, lula da silva, brazil, presidential elections, elections