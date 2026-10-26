https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/lula-wins-historic-fourth-term-in-brazil-1124937215.html
Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil
Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won reelection, securing a historic fourth term after a dramatic comeback in the runoff.
2026-10-26T04:31+0000
2026-10-26T04:31+0000
2026-10-26T04:36+0000
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With more than 99% of votes counted, Lula won 51.75%, while right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%.The Workers’ Party leader had finished second in the first round, becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s history to overturn a first-round deficit and go on to win the presidency.Lula now faces the challenge of governing alongside what has been described as the most conservative Congress in Brazil’s history.
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Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Brazil
04:31 GMT 26.10.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 26.10.2026)
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won reelection, securing a historic fourth term after a dramatic comeback in the runoff.
With more than 99% of votes counted, Lula won 51.75%, while right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%.
The Workers’ Party leader had finished second in the first round, becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s history to overturn a first-round deficit and go on to win the presidency.
Lula now faces the challenge of governing alongside what has been described as the most conservative Congress in Brazil’s history.