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Russia, Algeria Expect to Resume Direct Air Links in Early 2027 - Ambassador
Russia, Algeria Expect to Resume Direct Air Links in Early 2027 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
ALGIERS (Sputnik) - Direct air links between Russia and Algeria could be resumed in early 2027, once the necessary organizational procedures would be... 26.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-26T07:31+0000
2026-10-26T07:31+0000
2026-10-26T07:31+0000
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"We hope to resume direct flights between Algeria and Russia early next year. We expect to make some progress in this regard," the Russian diplomat said. According to the ambassador, the process of restoring air connections takes time and involves, among other things, formalizing the presence of representatives from the airline Air Algerie in Moscow. The diplomat emphasized Russia’s interest in restoring direct air links, noting that this is particularly important for the large number of Algerian students studying at Russian universities. The ambassador pointed out that direct flights would reduce travel time from the Algerian capital to Moscow from 10-12 hours to five hours. Algeria’s national carrier previously operated three flights per week from Algiers to the Russian capital. However, the airline’s flights were suspended in early April, and tickets were removed from sale.
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Russia, Algeria Expect to Resume Direct Air Links in Early 2027 - Ambassador
ALGIERS (Sputnik) - Direct air links between Russia and Algeria could be resumed in early 2027, once the necessary organizational procedures would be completed, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Alexey Solomatin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We hope to resume direct flights between Algeria and Russia early next year. We expect to make some progress in this regard," the Russian diplomat said.
According to the ambassador, the process of restoring air connections takes time and involves, among other things, formalizing the presence of representatives from the airline Air Algerie in Moscow.
"The relevant Russian authorities have promised to provide full assistance. Once all the necessary procedures are finalized, direct flights between Russia and Algeria will resume," Solomatin explained.
The diplomat emphasized Russia’s interest in restoring direct air links, noting that this is particularly important for the large number of Algerian students studying at Russian universities. The ambassador pointed out that direct flights would reduce travel time from the Algerian capital to Moscow from 10-12 hours to five hours.
Algeria’s national carrier previously operated three flights per week from Algiers to the Russian capital. However, the airline’s flights were suspended in early April, and tickets were removed from sale.
27 February 2023, 15:07 GMT