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Vucic Concedes Parliamentary Election Defeat
Vucic Concedes Parliamentary Election Defeat
Sputnik International
Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his coalition had lost the parliamentary election, citing preliminary results from a stratified sample.
2026-10-26T04:24+0000
2026-10-26T04:24+0000
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“Based on the stratified sample, it is clear that we lost these elections,” Vucic said.According to him, the Student List won 135 seats, while his United Serbia bloc secured 105 seats. A majority in Serbia’s 250-seat parliament requires 126 mandates.Vucic said no other parties crossed the 3% electoral threshold, apart from national minority parties, which are exempt from it.The snap election followed more than a year of student-led protests that began after 16 people were killed in the collapse of a recently renovated railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024.Vucic had signaled his readiness to call early parliamentary elections at the end of 2025. On September 7, he approved the dissolution of parliament, while the ruling SNS nominated him for prime minister.The former president, who had repeatedly said he planned to step down and contest the parliamentary election “as an ordinary citizen,” left office late last month.
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Vucic Concedes Parliamentary Election Defeat

04:24 GMT 26.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his coalition had lost the parliamentary election, citing preliminary results from a stratified sample.
“Based on the stratified sample, it is clear that we lost these elections,” Vucic said.

According to him, the Student List won 135 seats, while his United Serbia bloc secured 105 seats. A majority in Serbia’s 250-seat parliament requires 126 mandates.

Vucic said no other parties crossed the 3% electoral threshold, apart from national minority parties, which are exempt from it.

The snap election followed more than a year of student-led protests that began after 16 people were killed in the collapse of a recently renovated railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024.

Vucic had signaled his readiness to call early parliamentary elections at the end of 2025. On September 7, he approved the dissolution of parliament, while the ruling SNS nominated him for prime minister.

The former president, who had repeatedly said he planned to step down and contest the parliamentary election “as an ordinary citizen,” left office late last month.
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