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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/bolsonaro-who-lost-brazilian-presidential-runoff-drops-demand-to-annul-results-1124945613.html
Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to ​​Annul Results
Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to ​​Annul Results
Sputnik International
Right-wing politician Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the Brazilian presidential runoff this Sunday, has dropped his demand to annul the voting results, the Folha... 27.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-27T03:59+0000
2026-10-27T05:09+0000
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Bolsonaro did it after supporters and lawyers convinced him of the legal weakness of such a request and the institutional risks involved, the publication said. According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro’s campaign team will instead file a lawsuit against the election winner, Lula da Silva, accusing him of abuse of power. Brazil’s Liberal Party, which nominated Bolsonaro for president, officially acknowledged the victory of Lula, Reuters reported, citing the party's chairman, Valdemar Costa Neto. The runoff of Brazil’s presidential election took place on October 25. The incumbent emerged victorious. His opponent Bolsonaro initially said that he would not recognize the election results and would seek their annulment.
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Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to ​​Annul Results

03:59 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 27.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
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Right-wing politician Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the Brazilian presidential runoff this Sunday, has dropped his demand to annul the voting results, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.
Bolsonaro did it after supporters and lawyers convinced him of the legal weakness of such a request and the institutional risks involved, the publication said.
According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro’s campaign team will instead file a lawsuit against the election winner, Lula da Silva, accusing him of abuse of power.
Brazil’s Liberal Party, which nominated Bolsonaro for president, officially acknowledged the victory of Lula, Reuters reported, citing the party's chairman, Valdemar Costa Neto.
The runoff of Brazil’s presidential election took place on October 25. The incumbent emerged victorious. His opponent Bolsonaro initially said that he would not recognize the election results and would seek their annulment.
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