https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/bolsonaro-who-lost-brazilian-presidential-runoff-drops-demand-to-annul-results-1124945613.html
Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to Annul Results
Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to Annul Results
Sputnik International
Right-wing politician Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the Brazilian presidential runoff this Sunday, has dropped his demand to annul the voting results, the Folha... 27.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-27T03:59+0000
2026-10-27T03:59+0000
2026-10-27T05:09+0000
americas
brazil
lula da silva
us
liberal party
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d49b0face88610cbfea4ac351be7db7.jpg
Bolsonaro did it after supporters and lawyers convinced him of the legal weakness of such a request and the institutional risks involved, the publication said. According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro’s campaign team will instead file a lawsuit against the election winner, Lula da Silva, accusing him of abuse of power. Brazil’s Liberal Party, which nominated Bolsonaro for president, officially acknowledged the victory of Lula, Reuters reported, citing the party's chairman, Valdemar Costa Neto. The runoff of Brazil’s presidential election took place on October 25. The incumbent emerged victorious. His opponent Bolsonaro initially said that he would not recognize the election results and would seek their annulment.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aba306e0bfb91b10dd55d512bc4317f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brazil, lula da silva, us, liberal party
brazil, lula da silva, us, liberal party
Bolsonaro, Who Lost Brazilian Presidential Runoff, Drops Demand to Annul Results
03:59 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 27.10.2026)
Right-wing politician Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the Brazilian presidential runoff this Sunday, has dropped his demand to annul the voting results, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.
Bolsonaro did it after supporters and lawyers convinced him of the legal weakness of such a request and the institutional risks involved, the publication said.
According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro’s campaign team will instead file a lawsuit against the election winner, Lula da Silva, accusing him of abuse of power.
Brazil’s Liberal Party, which nominated Bolsonaro for president, officially acknowledged the victory of Lula, Reuters reported, citing the party's chairman, Valdemar Costa Neto.
The runoff of Brazil’s presidential election took place on October 25. The incumbent emerged victorious. His opponent Bolsonaro initially said that he would not recognize the election results and would seek their annulment.