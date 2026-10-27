https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-ceased-fire-for-humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki---defense-ministry-1124945353.html

Russia Ceased Fire for Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki - Defense Ministry

Russia Ceased Fire for Humanitarian Operation in Alyoshki - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have established a ceasefire in the Kherson sector to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the area of Alyoshki (Oleshky) in the... 27.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-27T03:07+0000

2026-10-27T03:07+0000

2026-10-27T04:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kherson

russian defense ministry

dmitry peskov

russia

general staff

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"In preparation for a humanitarian operation in the vicinity of the settlement of Alyoshki, Kherson Region, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have ceased fire in the Kherson sector and implemented a 'ceasefire regime' effective from 04:00 Moscow time [01:00 GMT] on October 27, 2026," the statement says. Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov announced that a ceasefire would be established and that Russian forces would cease fire at 4 a.m. Moscow time on October 27. According to Gerasimov, to ensure the safety of the population and the delivery of essential supplies, engineering reconnaissance will be conducted, and the safe passage of a humanitarian convoy to Alyoshki will be facilitated. The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry of Defense reported that units of the Dnepr group of forces have been conducting daily engineering reconnaissance and clearing the main access routes to Alyoshki of explosive devices and booby traps. The ministry noted that for over two years, Kiev has been shelling roads and access routes with artillery on a daily basis, while also making extensive use of drones to destroy any vehicles. Furthermore, Ukrainian forces are using UAVs to remotely lay mines along the approaches to Alyoshki, aiming to disrupt the evacuation of civilians and block the delivery of food, medicine, and essential goods. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between October 19 and 26, Kiev carried out 18 artillery strikes and over 120 drone attacks on the settlement and the main roads leading to it. Over the course of the week, engineering units from the Dnepr group of forces neutralized more than 300 explosive devices and mines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow hoped Ukraine would honor the agreements reached as part of the humanitarian operation. He noted that the ceasefire mechanism in Alyoshki could serve as a model for securing similar arrangements in other sectors within the special military operation zone.

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kherson, russian defense ministry, dmitry peskov, russia, general staff