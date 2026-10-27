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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/trump-doubts-presidential-election-in-brazil-fair-1124945484.html
Trump Doubts Presidential Election in Brazil Fair
Trump Doubts Presidential Election in Brazil Fair
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US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed doubts about the fairness of the presidential election in Brazil, in which the incumbent President Luiz Inacio... 27.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-27T03:32+0000
2026-10-27T04:52+0000
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"I thought it was a terrible looking. I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election, frankly," Trump told reporters. Trump further noted that he, however, has good relations with the Brazilian leader. "I like Lula. I get along with him very well," he added. The second round of Brazil's presidential election took place in on October 25. Lula's opponent, right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, said he does not recognize the election results and will demand their annulment.
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Trump Doubts Presidential Election in Brazil Fair

03:32 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 27.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardPresident Donald Trump departs following a cabinet meeting at Camp David, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026
President Donald Trump departs following a cabinet meeting at Camp David, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
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US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed doubts about the fairness of the presidential election in Brazil, in which the incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won.
"I thought it was a terrible looking. I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election, frankly," Trump told reporters.
Trump further noted that he, however, has good relations with the Brazilian leader.
"I like Lula. I get along with him very well," he added.
The second round of Brazil's presidential election took place in on October 25.
Lula's opponent, right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, said he does not recognize the election results and will demand their annulment.
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