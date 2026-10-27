https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/trump-rubio-to-visit-tanker-carrying-venezuelan-crude-oil-in-texas---reports-1124952617.html
Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports
Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit a tanker carrying a shipment of Venezuelan crude oil in Texas, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
2026-10-27T14:28+0000
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The president and the secretary will visit the ship anchored in Port Arthur today, coinciding with their visit to the cities of Corpus Christi and Lubbock where Republicans are holding rallies in support of GOP contenders for the midterm elections, the report said. On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism." Washington has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities. The US has been easing restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector to allow for the return of US energy companies to its market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/venezuela-may-hike-oil-output-by-200000-barrels-per-day-in-one-year---chilean-ex-minister-1124885313.html
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us, donald trump, marco rubio, venezuelan, texas, venezuela, oil, oil supplies, oil exports
Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit a tanker carrying a shipment of Venezuelan crude oil in Texas, media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The president and the secretary will visit the ship anchored in Port Arthur today, coinciding with their visit to the cities of Corpus Christi and Lubbock where Republicans are holding rallies in support of GOP contenders for the midterm elections, the report said.
On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism."
Washington has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits
to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities.
The US has been easing restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector to allow for the return of US energy companies to its market.