International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/trump-rubio-to-visit-tanker-carrying-venezuelan-crude-oil-in-texas---reports-1124952617.html
Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports
Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit a tanker carrying a shipment of Venezuelan crude oil in Texas, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
2026-10-27T14:28+0000
2026-10-27T14:28+0000
americas
us
donald trump
marco rubio
venezuelan
texas
venezuela
oil
oil supplies
oil exports
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1e8c55bda64f4ada0edd7c26384b32.jpg
The president and the secretary will visit the ship anchored in Port Arthur today, coinciding with their visit to the cities of Corpus Christi and Lubbock where Republicans are holding rallies in support of GOP contenders for the midterm elections, the report said. On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism." Washington has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities. The US has been easing restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector to allow for the return of US energy companies to its market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/venezuela-may-hike-oil-output-by-200000-barrels-per-day-in-one-year---chilean-ex-minister-1124885313.html
americas
venezuelan
texas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9fe8cb6da02c24a6565b18c5e4254d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, marco rubio, venezuelan, texas, venezuela, oil, oil supplies, oil exports
us, donald trump, marco rubio, venezuelan, texas, venezuela, oil, oil supplies, oil exports

Trump, Rubio to Visit Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Crude Oil in Texas - Reports

14:28 GMT 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Fernando LlanoIn this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt
In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Fernando Llano
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit a tanker carrying a shipment of Venezuelan crude oil in Texas, media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The president and the secretary will visit the ship anchored in Port Arthur today, coinciding with their visit to the cities of Corpus Christi and Lubbock where Republicans are holding rallies in support of GOP contenders for the midterm elections, the report said.
On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism."
Washington has since established tight control over Venezuela's oil industry to redirect its energy flows and enlist US companies to develop oil deposits to limit its rivals' influence. The countries have agreed to expand US participation in the country's oil sector to revive output and modernize facilities.
The US has been easing restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector to allow for the return of US energy companies to its market.
Evana, an oil tanker, is docked at El Palito port in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
Americas
Venezuela May Hike Oil Output By 200,000 Barrels Per Day in One Year - Chilean Ex-Minister
15 October, 09:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала