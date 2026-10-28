Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro Flees to US
03:40 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 28.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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Former Brazilian presidential candidate and right‑wing politician Flavio Bolsonaro has fled the country.
Defeated in Sunday's presidential runoff, Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro has left the country and arrived in Florida, according to BBC sources. The Trump administration confirmed it would grant a visa for him and his family even before his arrival.
In a video recorded on Monday, the eve of his departure, Flávio stated: "I never thought about leaving the country."
The departure came a day after Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the seizure of his passport and barred him from leaving the country by a Tuesday midday deadline.
In a video recorded on Monday, the eve of his departure, Flávio stated: "I never thought about leaving the country."
The departure came a day after Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the seizure of his passport and barred him from leaving the country by a Tuesday midday deadline.
The runoff of Brazil’s presidential election took place on October 25. The incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emerged victorious. His opponent Bolsonaro initially said he would not recognize the election results and would seek their annulment.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that Bolsonaro had dropped his demand to annul the voting results after supporters and lawyers convinced him of the legal weakness of such a request and the institutional risks involved.
On Monday, a Brazilian court ordered that Bolsonaro surrender his passport as part of a money-laundering investigation, the G1 news portal reported. Bolsonaro has denied the allegations, dismissing the report as "fake news.