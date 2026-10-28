International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/iran-urges-europe-to-stop-whitewashing-uss-broken-promises-1124958119.html
Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises
Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has called on European nations to stop shielding the United States from accountability, following President... 28.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-28T03:52+0000
2026-10-28T05:02+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
us-iran relations
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cc070bf9f7b17fe24dcc1de55cc569c3.jpg
In a post on X, Baghaei criticized Washington's approach to international law, stating that the US treats its commitments as disposable."For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," Baghaei wrote.He specifically targeted US allies, adding that there is "absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability."The statement comes after President Trump publicly dismissed the 60-day ceasefire agreement, calling it a "waste of time."
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124340522_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9323c0eec85f4c166d98acdb8ad45c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, iran, us-iran relations
donald trump, iran, us-iran relations

Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises

03:52 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 28.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA sign at the entrance to the Burgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland
A sign at the entrance to the Burgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has called on European nations to stop shielding the United States from accountability, following President Trump's admission that he "never believed" in their ceasefire agreement.
In a post on X, Baghaei criticized Washington's approach to international law, stating that the US treats its commitments as disposable.
"For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," Baghaei wrote.
He specifically targeted US allies, adding that there is "absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability."
The statement comes after President Trump publicly dismissed the 60-day ceasefire agreement, calling it a "waste of time."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала