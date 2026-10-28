https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/iran-urges-europe-to-stop-whitewashing-uss-broken-promises-1124958119.html
Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises
Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has called on European nations to stop shielding the United States from accountability, following President... 28.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-28T03:52+0000
2026-10-28T03:52+0000
2026-10-28T05:02+0000
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In a post on X, Baghaei criticized Washington's approach to international law, stating that the US treats its commitments as disposable."For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," Baghaei wrote.He specifically targeted US allies, adding that there is "absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability."The statement comes after President Trump publicly dismissed the 60-day ceasefire agreement, calling it a "waste of time."
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Iran Urges Europe to Stop Whitewashing US's Broken Promises
03:52 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 28.10.2026)
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has called on European nations to stop shielding the United States from accountability, following President Trump's admission that he "never believed" in their ceasefire agreement.
In a post on X, Baghaei criticized Washington's approach to international law, stating that the US treats its commitments as disposable.
"For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," Baghaei wrote.
He specifically targeted US allies, adding that there is "absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability."
The statement comes after President Trump publicly dismissed the 60-day ceasefire agreement, calling it a "waste of time."