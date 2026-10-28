International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/libya-counting-on-strategic-partnership-with-russia---presidential-council-head-1124957887.html
Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head
Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head
Sputnik International
Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi said on Tuesday that his country expects to develop a strategic partnership with Moscow.
2026-10-28T03:03+0000
2026-10-28T04:57+0000
russia-africa summit 2026
vladimir putin
libya
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081606625_0:0:2902:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_4c070680aa530aa42b9863b20dc76637.jpg
"We expect to develop a strategic partnership aimed at the future," Al-Manfi said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Expanding cooperation with Russia remains important for Libya, despite Western pressure, Al-Manfi said, expressing hope that Russian oil companies will return to Libya.Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Mohammad Al-Manfi in Moscow, calling Libya a long-standing partner in North Africa as the two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations."Cooperation in multilateral forums—in particular, within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at the Moscow summit... as well as within OPEC+—allows us to jointly develop measures to ensure global energy security," Putin said.
libya
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081606625_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdce9a676219b160c1c040e8129954a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, libya, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), russia
vladimir putin, libya, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), russia

Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head

03:03 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 28.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabankThe flag of the National Transitional Council of Libya raised over the Libyan embassy in Moscow
The flag of the National Transitional Council of Libya raised over the Libyan embassy in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi said on Tuesday that his country expects to develop a strategic partnership with Moscow.
"We expect to develop a strategic partnership aimed at the future," Al-Manfi said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Expanding cooperation with Russia remains important for Libya, despite Western pressure, Al-Manfi said, expressing hope that Russian oil companies will return to Libya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Mohammad Al-Manfi in Moscow, calling Libya a long-standing partner in North Africa as the two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.
"Cooperation in multilateral forums—in particular, within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at the Moscow summit... as well as within OPEC+—allows us to jointly develop measures to ensure global energy security," Putin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала