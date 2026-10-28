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Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head
Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head
Sputnik International
Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi said on Tuesday that his country expects to develop a strategic partnership with Moscow.
2026-10-28T03:03+0000
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2026-10-28T04:57+0000
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"We expect to develop a strategic partnership aimed at the future," Al-Manfi said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Expanding cooperation with Russia remains important for Libya, despite Western pressure, Al-Manfi said, expressing hope that Russian oil companies will return to Libya.Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Mohammad Al-Manfi in Moscow, calling Libya a long-standing partner in North Africa as the two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations."Cooperation in multilateral forums—in particular, within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at the Moscow summit... as well as within OPEC+—allows us to jointly develop measures to ensure global energy security," Putin said.
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Libya Counting on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Presidential Council Head
03:03 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 28.10.2026)
Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi said on Tuesday that his country expects to develop a strategic partnership with Moscow.
"We expect to develop a strategic partnership aimed at the future," Al-Manfi said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Expanding cooperation with Russia remains important for Libya, despite Western pressure, Al-Manfi said, expressing hope that Russian oil companies will return to Libya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Mohammad Al-Manfi in Moscow, calling Libya a long-standing partner in North Africa as the two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.
"Cooperation in multilateral forums—in particular, within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at the Moscow summit... as well as within OPEC+—allows us to jointly develop measures to ensure global energy security," Putin said.