https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-plans-to-expand-glonass-network-in-africa---roscosmos-chief-1124969143.html
Russia Plans to Expand GLONASS Network in Africa - Roscosmos Chief
Russia Plans to Expand GLONASS Network in Africa - Roscosmos Chief
Sputnik International
Russia plans to expand its network of ground stations for the GLONASS satellite navigation system in South Africa and other African countries, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said on Wednesday.
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"It is planned. We are selecting the locations individually. Our goal is to improve accuracy, and ground stations are one of the ways to achieve that," Bakanov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum, in response to a question about plans to expand the GLONASS ground station network in South Africa and other African countries. The third Russia-Africa Summit and the associated Economic and Humanitarian Forum are taking place in Moscow on October 28–29. Sputnik is an information partner for the summit and the forum.
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Russia Plans to Expand GLONASS Network in Africa - Roscosmos Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans to expand its network of ground stations for the GLONASS satellite navigation system in South Africa and other African countries, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said on Wednesday.
"It is planned. We are selecting the locations individually. Our goal is to improve accuracy, and ground stations are one of the ways to achieve that," Bakanov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum, in response to a question about plans to expand the GLONASS ground station network in South Africa and other African countries.
The third Russia-Africa Summit and the associated Economic and Humanitarian Forum are taking place in Moscow on October 28–29. Sputnik is an information partner for the summit and the forum.
29 August 2024, 18:00 GMT