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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-showcases-payment-systems-operating-beyond-western-control-1124970062.html
Russia Showcases Payment Systems Operating Beyond Western Control
Russia Showcases Payment Systems Operating Beyond Western Control
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Russian banks and their foreign partners are already processing international payments without relying on Western financial systems, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin told President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa forum in Moscow.
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"Just five years ago, we, like many countries, relied mainly on the dollar and euro for foreign trade," Oreshkin said, adding that Russian banks and their foreign partners now use digital technologies and nonbank financial institutions to process international payments.Finance Minister Anton Siluanov highlighted Russian company A7, which is preparing to offer cross-border payment services in Africa, with transactions processed "in one click" for a fee of just 0.3%."Nobody can cut you off. From a technological standpoint, it's impossible to block such payments," Putin said, describing the system as sovereign, transparent, and capable of instantly converting between traditional and digital currencies.
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Russia presents new payment solutions beyond dollar and euro
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Russia Showcases Payment Systems Operating Beyond Western Control

17:54 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 28.10.2026)
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Russian banks and their foreign partners are already processing international payments without relying on Western financial systems, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin told President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa forum in Moscow.
"Just five years ago, we, like many countries, relied mainly on the dollar and euro for foreign trade," Oreshkin said, adding that Russian banks and their foreign partners now use digital technologies and nonbank financial institutions to process international payments.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov highlighted Russian company A7, which is preparing to offer cross-border payment services in Africa, with transactions processed "in one click" for a fee of just 0.3%.

"Nobody can cut you off. From a technological standpoint, it's impossible to block such payments," Putin said, describing the system as sovereign, transparent, and capable of instantly converting between traditional and digital currencies.
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