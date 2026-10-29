https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/kremlin-says-trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-to-resume-after-november-4-1124971137.html
Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
Sputnik International
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Wednesday that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will resume after November 4. However, the exact date for the talks remains undetermined.
2026-10-29T03:13+0000
2026-10-29T03:13+0000
2026-10-29T04:23+0000
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According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the timing of the resumption will be heavily influenced by the evolving situation on the ground, including developments on the battlefield.Regarding the Russian delegation, Ushakov stated that its final composition will be determined in the near future. He noted that the core members of the negotiating team are already in place, though Moscow has not yet sent specific signals regarding a start date.Ushakov also addressed the role of European nations in the peace process, clarifying that there is currently no discussion of Finnish President Alexander Stubb or Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre acting as negotiators representing the entirety of Europe.Separately, Ushakov revealed that Moscow and Washington are currently engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
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russia, ukraine, us, us-russia relations, yuri ushakov, russian direct investment fund (rdif), alexander stubb, kremlin
russia, ukraine, us, us-russia relations, yuri ushakov, russian direct investment fund (rdif), alexander stubb, kremlin
Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
03:13 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 29.10.2026)
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Wednesday that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will resume after November 4. However, the exact date for the talks remains undetermined.
According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the timing of the resumption will be heavily influenced by the evolving situation on the ground, including developments on the battlefield.
Regarding the Russian delegation, Ushakov stated that its final composition will be determined in the near future. He noted that the core members of the negotiating team are already in place, though Moscow has not yet sent specific signals regarding a start date.
Ushakov also addressed the role of European nations in the peace process, clarifying that there is currently no discussion of Finnish President Alexander Stubb or Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre acting as negotiators representing the entirety of Europe.
Separately, Ushakov revealed that Moscow and Washington are currently engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).