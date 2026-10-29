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Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
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Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Wednesday that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will resume after November 4. However, the exact date for the talks remains undetermined.
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According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the timing of the resumption will be heavily influenced by the evolving situation on the ground, including developments on the battlefield.Regarding the Russian delegation, Ushakov stated that its final composition will be determined in the near future. He noted that the core members of the negotiating team are already in place, though Moscow has not yet sent specific signals regarding a start date.Ushakov also addressed the role of European nations in the peace process, clarifying that there is currently no discussion of Finnish President Alexander Stubb or Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre acting as negotiators representing the entirety of Europe.Separately, Ushakov revealed that Moscow and Washington are currently engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
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Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4

03:13 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 29.10.2026)
© Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
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Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Wednesday that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will resume after November 4. However, the exact date for the talks remains undetermined.
According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the timing of the resumption will be heavily influenced by the evolving situation on the ground, including developments on the battlefield.
Regarding the Russian delegation, Ushakov stated that its final composition will be determined in the near future. He noted that the core members of the negotiating team are already in place, though Moscow has not yet sent specific signals regarding a start date.
Ushakov also addressed the role of European nations in the peace process, clarifying that there is currently no discussion of Finnish President Alexander Stubb or Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre acting as negotiators representing the entirety of Europe.
Separately, Ushakov revealed that Moscow and Washington are currently engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
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