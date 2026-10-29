LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Africa Summit Day Two

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The third Russia–Africa Summit is being held in Moscow on October 28–29, bringing together representatives from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries, including 22 delegations headed by heads of state. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold more than 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
The summit began on October 28 with a plenary session of the Third Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor exhibition center.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will co-chair the plenary session of the second day of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow and hold several bilateral meetings on its sidelines.
The summit serves as a key platform for discussing strategic partnership and joint projects between Russia and African nations. Putin will be co-chairing the plenary session together with African Union chair and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Additionally, the Russian leader will hold a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.
Around 4,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs have been invited to the forum, which features more than 40 events across four thematic areas. The summit aims to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology, culture and humanitarian affairs.
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11:06 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Says Supports Plans by Botswana, Seychelles, Togo to Open Embassies in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his support for the plans by Botswana, the Seychelles and Togo to establish diplomatic missions in Moscow.
"We are also aware that Botswana, the Seychelles and Togo intend to open embassies in Moscow, and, naturally, we support it," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
10:57 GMT 29.10.2026
Russia–Africa Summit Day Two: Behind Scenes Through Sputnik Correspondent's Lens
10:55 GMT 29.10.2026
Head of Libya's Presidential Council Hopes for Return of Russian Companies to Country
Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi said on Thursday that he hopes for the return of Russian companies to the country, as well as for the resumption of energy projects.
"We strive to ensure that Russian companies return to Libya at the next stage, so that work on projects in the fields of energy, railways, infrastructure, agriculture and education can be resumed. This will be in line with the interests of our friendly peoples and will contribute to our efforts to achieve progress and prosperity in Libya," Al-Manfi said at the first plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
10:50 GMT 29.10.2026
Ghana Begins Talks With Russia's Rosatom on Construction of Nuclear Power Plant in Country - President
Ghana has begun negotiations with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said on Thursday.
"We have initiated discussions with Rosatom on the establishment of Ghana's first nuclear power station," Mahama said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
Ghana faces a problem with insufficient electricity generation, the president said, adding that Russia could provide assistance to the African country in this area.
10:28 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Calls Russia One of World Leaders in Field of Energy, Including Nuclear Energy
Russia is one of the world leaders in the energy sector, including the nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Undoubtedly, Russia is one of the world leaders in the energy sector in general, and in the nuclear energy sector in particular," Putin said.
Out of 32 nuclear power plant units currently being built by foreign companies in developing countries, 20 are being constructed by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.
10:22 GMT 29.10.2026
Russia Has All Necessary Components for AI Development – Putin
Russia has all the necessary components for the development of artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
During the first plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, Putin noted that AI is a promising field and a foundational element for the future development of humanity.
"However, it cannot develop without certain components: intellectual and mathematical schools, as well as an energy infrastructure. Russia possesses both. And, naturally, we are prepared to walk this path together with you," the Russian president continued.
10:09 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Calls Absence of African Nations Among UN Security Council Permanent Members Unfair
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the absence of African nations among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is unfair.
"As for the absence of African representatives among the permanent members of the Security Council, this is unfair, I fully agree with you, as I do with our other colleagues. The world is changing, and Africa is changing; Africa's role and significance are growing, and, as we have noted, and fully agree, Africa's role will only continue to increase," Putin said.
When reforming the UN Security Council, it is important not to dismantle the organization's mechanisms, the president continued, adding that as of now, there is no alternative to it.
10:08 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Comments on the Alyoshki Humanitarian Initiative
10:01 GMT 29.10.2026
Egypt Considers Militarization of Red Sea Unacceptable - President
Egypt considers the militarization of the Red Sea unacceptable, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Thursday.
"Furthermore, any actions or initiatives aimed at exploiting the fragile regional situation to militarize the Red Sea and impose a military presence along its coast are unacceptable," Sisi said during the first plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
09:45 GMT 29.10.2026
UN Security Council Reform Would Mark Historic Milestone for Africa – President of DRC
Reforming the United Nations Security Council would be a historic milestone for the African continent, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi said on Thursday.
"Security Council reform will be a historic milestone for our continent," Tshisekedi said during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
09:41 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Reaffirms Russia and Global South's Support for Palestine at Russia–Africa Summit
09:39 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Emphasizes Importance of Ensuring Freedom of Navigation in All Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday emphasized the importance of ensuring the freedom of navigation in all regions.
"Of course, we will get to know your ideas about the development of maritime activities more closely. I want to say that the most important thing on the matter is probably to ensure that we all comply with the fundamental norms of international maritime law and ensure freedom of navigation. This should apply to all regions of the world," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
09:23 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Notes Significant Increase in Trade Between Russia, Ethiopia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a significant increase in trade between Russia and Ethiopia has been observed in 2026.
"I would like to highlight a significant increase in trade for the period from January to September of this year. The volume has exceeded $1.3 billion, more than double the figure for the entire year of 2025," Putin said.
The Russian president added that Russia and Ethiopia have a number of large-scale, promising projects across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, industry, science, healthcare, and the peaceful use of outer space.
09:14 GMT 29.10.2026
Russia Interested in Moving Certain Industries to Africa Under External Pressure - Putin
Russia is interested in moving certain industries to Africa under external pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"You know, I will not say anything unexpected, but this fully corresponds to Russia's interests, especially in today's conditions, when numerous sanctions are applied to the Russian economy and Russian enterprises. Our companies are simply interested in moving certain industries to African countries, a mutual interest," Putin.
Putin noted the importance of ensuring that these decisions on the part of African partners are always sovereign, investments are reliable and secure, and that this works regardless of the foreign policy environment.
09:04 GMT 29.10.2026
Africa Came to Summit Not to Ask Russia for Help, but to Boost Ties - Burundian President
African countries did not come to the summit in Moscow to ask Russia for help, but rather to develop relations, Burundian President and Chairperson of the African Union Evariste Ndayishimiye said on Thursday.
"Contrary to what malevolent forces might think, Africa has not come to ask for help. Africa has come to strengthen its partnership with its friend, the Russian Federation," Ndayishimiye said during the first plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
Russia has always supported African countries and remained an "all-weather friend," the president added. Cooperation between Africa and Russia has advanced significantly over the past few years, he continued.
"It is now necessary to consolidate the successes achieved; a new stage in the relationship is beginning, as we move toward the implementation of the commitments that have been made," Ndayishimiye stated.
08:53 GMT 29.10.2026
Russia Contributes to Resolving Current Conflicts on African Continent - Putin
Russia is making a significant contribution to resolving the current and preventing new conflicts on the African continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, our country makes a significant contribution to the settlement of current and prevention of new conflicts on the African continent," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
08:51 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Describes Russia as Stable Supplier of Agricultural Products to African Market
Russia is a stable supplier of food and agricultural products to the African market, which marks a tangible contribution to the continent's food security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Russia is a stable supplier of food and agricultural products to African markets. This represents a concrete, tangible contribution to ensuring food security across the whole of Africa," Putin said during the first plenary session of the third Russia-Africa summit.
08:51 GMT 29.10.2026
Russia Supports Need for More Equitable Representation of Africa in UNSC - Putin
Russia is a proponent of the need for a more equitable representation of Africa in the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our country strives to do everything possible to enhance Africa's role on key multilateral platforms, upholding the need for a more equitable representation of Africans in the global decision-making system, including in the UN Security Council and international financial institutions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
08:45 GMT 29.10.2026
Putin Congratulated Two African Leaders on Their Birthdays
08:42 GMT 29.10.2026
Russian Companies Operate on Equal Еerms in Africa, Ruble Accounts for 85% of Trade Settlements - Putin
Russian companies are doing business on equal terms in Africa, rather than extracting resources in the spirit of colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our business circles always treat cooperation with African partners honestly, respectfully, conscientiously and conduct business on equal terms, do not extract profits in the spirit of the colonial practices of the former metropolises, but on the contrary, invest and reinvest the proceeds in the development of the economies of your countries," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.
The share of the ruble in Russian-African commercial transactions is already up to 85%, Putin added.