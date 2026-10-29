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Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO
Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing a number of potential areas for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the United States, CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
2026-10-29T03:59+0000
2026-10-29T03:59+0000
2026-10-29T04:24+0000
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"Oddly enough, nuclear cooperation with the United States has not been interrupted, despite all the difficulties. Moreover, I would say that discussions with the American side are currently ongoing on certain development, additional development topics. There are no guarantees that these topics will be implemented, but the discussions are ongoing," Likhachev said.
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rosatom, alexei likhachev, sputnik, us-russia relations, nuclear technology
Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO
03:59 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 29.10.2026)
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing a number of potential areas for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the United States, CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
"Oddly enough, nuclear cooperation with the United States has not been interrupted, despite all the difficulties. Moreover, I would say that discussions with the American side are currently ongoing on certain development, additional development topics. There are no guarantees that these topics will be implemented, but the discussions are ongoing," Likhachev said.