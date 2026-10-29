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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/rosatom-discussing-cooperation-in-peaceful-use-of-nuclear-energy-with-us---ceo-1124971257.html
Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO
Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing a number of potential areas for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the United States, CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
2026-10-29T03:59+0000
2026-10-29T04:24+0000
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"Oddly enough, nuclear cooperation with the United States has not been interrupted, despite all the difficulties. Moreover, I would say that discussions with the American side are currently ongoing on certain development, additional development topics. There are no guarantees that these topics will be implemented, but the discussions are ongoing," Likhachev said.
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Rosatom Discussing Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy With US - CEO

03:59 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 29.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
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Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing a number of potential areas for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the United States, CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik.
"Oddly enough, nuclear cooperation with the United States has not been interrupted, despite all the difficulties. Moreover, I would say that discussions with the American side are currently ongoing on certain development, additional development topics. There are no guarantees that these topics will be implemented, but the discussions are ongoing," Likhachev said.
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