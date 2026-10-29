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US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports
US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
US officials are warning the Middle East countries about a possible resumption of attacks on Iran after the midterm elections that will be held on November 3, the Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed diplomats.
2026-10-29T03:35+0000
2026-10-29T03:35+0000
2026-10-29T04:25+0000
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The Middle East partners are also warned about Iran's possible attempts to conduct retaliatory strikes. On Wednesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US and Israeli officials, that the United States and Israel had drawn up a plan for a new military operation against Iran, which would begin immediately after the US midterm elections in November if diplomatic talks fail.
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US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports
03:35 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 29.10.2026)
US officials are warning the Middle East countries about a possible resumption of attacks on Iran after the midterm elections that will be held on November 3, the Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed diplomats.
The Middle East partners are also warned about Iran's possible attempts to conduct retaliatory strikes.
On Wednesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US and Israeli officials, that the United States and Israel had drawn up a plan for a new military operation against Iran, which would begin immediately after the US midterm elections in November if diplomatic talks fail.