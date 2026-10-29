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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/us-warning-middle-east-countries-about-possible-resumption-of-strikes-on-iran---reports-1124971354.html
US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports
US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
US officials are warning the Middle East countries about a possible resumption of attacks on Iran after the midterm elections that will be held on November 3, the Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed diplomats.
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The Middle East partners are also warned about Iran's possible attempts to conduct retaliatory strikes. On Wednesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US and Israeli officials, that the United States and Israel had drawn up a plan for a new military operation against Iran, which would begin immediately after the US midterm elections in November if diplomatic talks fail.
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US Warning Middle East Countries About Possible Resumption of Strikes on Iran - Reports

03:35 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 29.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US officials are warning the Middle East countries about a possible resumption of attacks on Iran after the midterm elections that will be held on November 3, the Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed diplomats.
The Middle East partners are also warned about Iran's possible attempts to conduct retaliatory strikes.
On Wednesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US and Israeli officials, that the United States and Israel had drawn up a plan for a new military operation against Iran, which would begin immediately after the US midterm elections in November if diplomatic talks fail.
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