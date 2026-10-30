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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/houthis-report-attacks-on-oil-refineries-airports-in-saudi-arabia-1124977367.html
Houthis Report Attacks on Oil Refineries, Airports in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Report Attacks on Oil Refineries, Airports in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked two oil refineries and two airports in Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.
2026-10-30T03:18+0000
2026-10-30T04:58+0000
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"The Yemeni Armed Forces ... carried out six qualitative military operations. The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura refinery with a ballistic missile, and the strike was precise. The second operation targeted the Aramco facility in Abqaiq with a missile," Saree said on Telegram. The Houthi forces launched a salvo of missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and another drone strike hit King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saree added.
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Houthis Report Attacks on Oil Refineries, Airports in Saudi Arabia

03:18 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 30.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanA Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
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Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked two oil refineries and two airports in Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces ... carried out six qualitative military operations. The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura refinery with a ballistic missile, and the strike was precise. The second operation targeted the Aramco facility in Abqaiq with a missile," Saree said on Telegram.
The Houthi forces launched a salvo of missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and another drone strike hit King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saree added.
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