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Lavrov Arrives in Atlanta to Attend Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers
Lavrov Arrives in Atlanta to Attend Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Atlanta to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, scheduled for October 30–31, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
2026-10-30T03:56+0000
2026-10-30T03:56+0000
2026-10-30T04:51+0000
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing earlier that the discussions in Atlanta will focus on the global economy with an analysis of the destructive trends currently observed in geopolitics. The G20 ministerial meeting will serve as a preparatory session for the G20 summit, which is set to take place on December 14–15 in Miami. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously reported that Washington had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on October 27 that no decision had yet been made on Putin attending the summit in person.
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Lavrov Arrives in Atlanta to Attend Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers
03:56 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 30.10.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Atlanta to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, scheduled for October 30–31, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing earlier that the discussions in Atlanta will focus on the global economy with an analysis of the destructive trends currently observed in geopolitics.
The G20 ministerial meeting will serve as a preparatory session for the G20 summit, which is set to take place on December 14–15 in Miami.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously reported that Washington had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on October 27 that no decision had yet been made on Putin attending the summit in person.