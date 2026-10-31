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About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Approximately 150 documents were signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in total, including commercial contracts and agreements between media outlets, the Kremlin said on Friday.
2026-10-31T03:32+0000
2026-10-31T03:32+0000
2026-10-31T04:32+0000
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"In addition, a large package of agreements was signed between educational institutions, news agencies, and commercial organizations, totaling approximately 150 documents," the statement read. As many as 53 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed on the sidelines of the summit. The Russian and South Sudanese Defense Ministries signed a military cooperation agreement, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed cooperation agreements with relevant agencies in Rwanda, Togo and Uganda at the Russia-Africa Summit.
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About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
03:32 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 31.10.2026)
Approximately 150 documents were signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in total, including commercial contracts and agreements between media outlets, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"In addition, a large package of agreements was signed between educational institutions, news agencies, and commercial organizations, totaling approximately 150 documents," the statement read.
As many as 53 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed on the sidelines of the summit.
The Russian and South Sudanese Defense Ministries signed a military cooperation agreement, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed cooperation agreements with relevant agencies in Rwanda, Togo and Uganda at the Russia-Africa Summit.