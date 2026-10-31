International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/about-150-documents-signed-at-russia-africa-summit---kremlin-1124981876.html
About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Approximately 150 documents were signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in total, including commercial contracts and agreements between media outlets, the Kremlin said on Friday.
2026-10-31T03:32+0000
2026-10-31T04:32+0000
russia-africa summit 2026
russia
kremlin
rosatom
rwanda
togo
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/1d/1124971500_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d40ef580c6e3635896fba99a6a5d19ac.jpg
"In addition, a large package of agreements was signed between educational institutions, news agencies, and commercial organizations, totaling approximately 150 documents," the statement read. As many as 53 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed on the sidelines of the summit. The Russian and South Sudanese Defense Ministries signed a military cooperation agreement, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed cooperation agreements with relevant agencies in Rwanda, Togo and Uganda at the Russia-Africa Summit.
russia
rwanda
togo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/1d/1124971500_200:0:2929:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0e9eba126c519a0265b8759e8de835.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kremlin, rosatom, rwanda, togo
russia, kremlin, rosatom, rwanda, togo

About 150 Documents Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

03:32 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 31.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankThe Russia-Africa summit. File photo
The Russia-Africa summit. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Approximately 150 documents were signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in total, including commercial contracts and agreements between media outlets, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"In addition, a large package of agreements was signed between educational institutions, news agencies, and commercial organizations, totaling approximately 150 documents," the statement read.
As many as 53 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed on the sidelines of the summit.
The Russian and South Sudanese Defense Ministries signed a military cooperation agreement, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed cooperation agreements with relevant agencies in Rwanda, Togo and Uganda at the Russia-Africa Summit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала