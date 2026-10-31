https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/ukraines-public-debt-up-130-fold-in-20-years---statistics-1124981984.html
Ukraine's Public Debt Up 130-Fold in 20 Years - Statistics
Ukraine's Public Debt Up 130-Fold in 20 Years - Statistics
Sputnik International
Ukraine's total public debt, both external and domestic, has grown 130-fold since September 2006, according to statistical data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-10-31T03:52+0000
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2026-10-31T04:33+0000
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Data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry show that as of September 30, 2026, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt stood at 9,538.35 billion hryvnias ($212.6 billion). At the same time, according to data from the Ukrainian State Statistics Service, the country's total external and domestic public debt stood at 73.288 billion hryvnias at the end of the third quarter of 2006. This means that Ukraine's public debt has grown 130-fold over the course of 20 years. Despite a projected $37 billion budget deficit and a national debt that has climbed to $276 billion, Ukraine plans to allocate $108.3 billion to fund its armed forces next year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev said in September that, according to estimates by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the country would actually require even more, that is, $175 billion, to cover its military expenses. Kiev is seeking external financing to cover budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, new aid packages from Western countries often follow lengthy discussions, and partners have increasingly urged Ukraine to step up efforts to find sources of domestic funding.
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ukraine, ukrainian defense ministry, ukrainian state statistics service, ukrainian debt, debt
ukraine, ukrainian defense ministry, ukrainian state statistics service, ukrainian debt, debt
Ukraine's Public Debt Up 130-Fold in 20 Years - Statistics
03:52 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 31.10.2026)
Ukraine's total public debt, both external and domestic, has grown 130-fold since September 2006, according to statistical data analyzed by Sputnik.
Data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry show that as of September 30, 2026, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt stood at 9,538.35 billion hryvnias ($212.6 billion).
At the same time, according to data from the Ukrainian State Statistics Service, the country's total external and domestic public debt stood at 73.288 billion hryvnias at the end of the third quarter of 2006. This means that Ukraine's public debt has grown 130-fold over the course of 20 years.
Despite a projected $37 billion budget deficit and a national debt that has climbed to $276 billion, Ukraine plans to allocate $108.3 billion to fund its armed forces next year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Roman Yermolychev said in September that, according to estimates by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the country would actually require even more, that is, $175 billion, to cover its military expenses.
Kiev is seeking external financing to cover budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, new aid packages from Western countries often follow lengthy discussions, and partners have increasingly urged Ukraine to step up efforts to find sources of domestic funding.