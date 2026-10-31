https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/us-pragmatism-could-help-discussions-within-g20---lavrov-1124981761.html
US Pragmatism Could Help Discussions Within G20 - Lavrov
US Pragmatism Could Help Discussions Within G20 - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The pragmatism characteristic of the Americans could help advance discussions among G20 participants this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. 31.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-31T03:11+0000
2026-10-31T03:11+0000
2026-10-31T04:31+0000
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sergey lavrov
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A meeting of G20 foreign ministers is taking place in Atlanta on October 30–31, under the American presidency. Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation. During a press conference following the meeting, Lavrov answered a question regarding how the US presidency of the G20 has influenced the topics under discussion this year. "The Americans are taking a position here that we find understandable. Furthermore, it is clear that, at one point, investment in the energy sector began to decline due to the 'green economy' concept, which was being pushed at the time and which, as we now realize, was largely reckless," Lavrov said. "In short, there are many factors. I believe that the pragmatism characteristic of the Americans could be helpful here, though, I will stress again, reaching an agreement on the summit’s final documents will not be easy," he said.
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sergey lavrov, g20, russia, us, us-russia relations
sergey lavrov, g20, russia, us, us-russia relations
US Pragmatism Could Help Discussions Within G20 - Lavrov
03:11 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 31.10.2026)
The pragmatism characteristic of the Americans could help advance discussions among G20 participants this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
A meeting of G20 foreign ministers is taking place in Atlanta on October 30–31, under the American presidency. Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation.
During a press conference following the meeting, Lavrov answered a question regarding how the US presidency of the G20 has influenced the topics under discussion this year.
"The Americans are taking a position here that we find understandable. Furthermore, it is clear that, at one point, investment in the energy sector began to decline due to the 'green economy' concept, which was being pushed at the time and which, as we now realize, was largely reckless," Lavrov said.
"In short, there are many factors. I believe that the pragmatism characteristic of the Americans could be helpful here, though, I will stress again, reaching an agreement on the summit’s final documents will not be easy," he said.