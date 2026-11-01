https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-armed-forces-hit-5-ukrainian-data-centers-used-to-support-kievs-army-in-october-1124983514.html
Russian Armed Forces Hit 5 Ukrainian Data Centers Used to Support Kiev's Army in October
Russian Armed Forces Hit 5 Ukrainian Data Centers Used to Support Kiev's Army in October
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - In October, the Russian Armed Forces struck five Ukrainian data centers used to support the Ukrainian force, according to Sputnik's calculations based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.
2026-11-01T03:35+0000
2026-11-01T03:35+0000
2026-11-01T03:35+0000
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Data reviewed by the agency indicates that between October 1 and October 31, the Russian Defense Ministry reported strikes on five distinct data centers on six separate occasions. One of these facilities — the ATM Ukrsibbank center in Kiev — was reported as having been struck twice. The ministry’s October reports also mentioned the Hosting-UA data centers in Odessa and the Odessa Region, RX-Name in Nikolaev, Tenet in Odessa, and Data Group in Kiev and the Kiev Region.
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russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, kiev, ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Hit 5 Ukrainian Data Centers Used to Support Kiev's Army in October
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - In October, the Russian Armed Forces struck five Ukrainian data centers used to support the Ukrainian force, according to Sputnik's calculations based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.
Data reviewed by the agency indicates that between October 1 and October 31, the Russian Defense Ministry reported strikes on five distinct data centers on six separate occasions. One of these facilities — the ATM Ukrsibbank center in Kiev — was reported as having been struck twice.
The ministry’s October reports also mentioned the Hosting-UA data centers in Odessa and the Odessa Region, RX-Name in Nikolaev, Tenet in Odessa, and Data Group in Kiev and the Kiev Region.