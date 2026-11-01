https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-army-liberated-39-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone-in-october-1124983612.html
Russian Army Liberated 39 Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone in October
Russian Army Liberated 39 Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone in October
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - In October, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 39 settlements within the special military operation zone, with the largest number located in the Kharkov Region.
2026-11-01T03:39+0000
2026-11-01T03:39+0000
2026-11-01T03:39+0000
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russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
dnepropetrovsk
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Between October 1 and 31, Russian forces took control of 18 settlements in the Kharkov Region, 10 in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) Region, seven in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three in the Sumy Region, and one in the Dnepropetrovsk region. On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted a positive trend in the operations of Russian forces, stating that an offensive is underway along the entire front line. At the same meeting, Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that, since September 1, Russian troops had taken control of more than 1,800 square kilometers of territory and 92 settlements. He added that the primary efforts of the Joint Group of Forces were focused on the liberation of the Donbas.
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russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, dnepropetrovsk, zaporozhye, kharkov
Russian Army Liberated 39 Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone in October
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - In October, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 39 settlements within the special military operation zone, with the largest number located in the Kharkov Region, according to calculations by Sputnik based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.
Between October 1 and 31, Russian forces took control of 18 settlements in the Kharkov Region, 10 in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) Region, seven in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three in the Sumy Region, and one in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted a positive trend in the operations of Russian forces, stating that an offensive is underway along the entire front line.
At the same meeting, Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that, since September 1, Russian troops had taken control of more than 1,800 square kilometers of territory and 92 settlements. He added that the primary efforts of the Joint Group of Forces were focused on the liberation of the Donbas.