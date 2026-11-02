International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/jordanian-king-calls-ensuring-fresh-water-national-priority-1124990765.html
Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority
Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority
Sputnik International
Ensuring fresh water for Jordan's population is a national priority on which Amman does not intend to make any compromises, Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Monday.
2026-11-02T17:04+0000
2026-11-02T17:04+0000
world
middle east
abdullah ii
amman
jordan
drinking water
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118678684_0:56:3072:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_b3403133047b951260ee30d29d7a7dd1.jpg
"Water security is a national priority on which there can be no compromises or concessions. We will not allow [quenching] the thirst of our citizens to depend on any circumstances," Abdullah II said in a speech at the opening of a regular session of the country's parliament. The king instructed the government to continue implementing strategic water supply projects and to develop preventive measures to protect the country's water resources, ensure their sustainable use, and preserve them for future generations. Jordan is among the countries with the most acute fresh water deficit in the world. According to the kingdom's Ministry of Water Resources, there are about 61 cubic meters of renewable fresh water reserves per inhabitant per year, compared to the international threshold for absolute water scarcity of 500 cubic meters. The situation is exacerbated by the arid climate, population growth and depletion of underground water sources. To address the problem, the authorities are implementing a strategic project to desalinate Red Sea water in the Aqaba area and transport it to Amman. It is planned that this will allow the country to be supplied with 300 million cubic meters of drinking water annually.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220728/scientists-have-developed-low-cost-sponge-which-can-absorb-drinking-water-from-air-1097895146.html
amman
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118678684_9:0:2740:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2fda3e1779f02e4eb4bb837b505226.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, abdullah ii, amman, jordan, drinking water
middle east, abdullah ii, amman, jordan, drinking water

Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority

17:04 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. SolisA cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson, Miss., restaurant and entertainment venue, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson, Miss., restaurant and entertainment venue, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Ensuring fresh water for Jordan's population is a national priority on which Amman does not intend to make any compromises, Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Monday.
"Water security is a national priority on which there can be no compromises or concessions. We will not allow [quenching] the thirst of our citizens to depend on any circumstances," Abdullah II said in a speech at the opening of a regular session of the country's parliament.
The king instructed the government to continue implementing strategic water supply projects and to develop preventive measures to protect the country's water resources, ensure their sustainable use, and preserve them for future generations.
Jordan is among the countries with the most acute fresh water deficit in the world. According to the kingdom's Ministry of Water Resources, there are about 61 cubic meters of renewable fresh water reserves per inhabitant per year, compared to the international threshold for absolute water scarcity of 500 cubic meters. The situation is exacerbated by the arid climate, population growth and depletion of underground water sources.
man drinking water - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
Scientists Have Developed Low-Cost Sponge Which Can Absorb Drinking Water From Air
28 July 2022, 16:51 GMT
To address the problem, the authorities are implementing a strategic project to desalinate Red Sea water in the Aqaba area and transport it to Amman. It is planned that this will allow the country to be supplied with 300 million cubic meters of drinking water annually.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала