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Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority
Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority
Sputnik International
Ensuring fresh water for Jordan's population is a national priority on which Amman does not intend to make any compromises, Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Monday.
2026-11-02T17:04+0000
2026-11-02T17:04+0000
2026-11-02T17:04+0000
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"Water security is a national priority on which there can be no compromises or concessions. We will not allow [quenching] the thirst of our citizens to depend on any circumstances," Abdullah II said in a speech at the opening of a regular session of the country's parliament. The king instructed the government to continue implementing strategic water supply projects and to develop preventive measures to protect the country's water resources, ensure their sustainable use, and preserve them for future generations. Jordan is among the countries with the most acute fresh water deficit in the world. According to the kingdom's Ministry of Water Resources, there are about 61 cubic meters of renewable fresh water reserves per inhabitant per year, compared to the international threshold for absolute water scarcity of 500 cubic meters. The situation is exacerbated by the arid climate, population growth and depletion of underground water sources. To address the problem, the authorities are implementing a strategic project to desalinate Red Sea water in the Aqaba area and transport it to Amman. It is planned that this will allow the country to be supplied with 300 million cubic meters of drinking water annually.
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Jordanian King Calls Ensuring Fresh Water National Priority
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Ensuring fresh water for Jordan's population is a national priority on which Amman does not intend to make any compromises, Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Monday.
"Water security is a national priority on which there can be no compromises or concessions. We will not allow [quenching] the thirst of our citizens to depend on any circumstances," Abdullah II said in a speech at the opening of a regular session of the country's parliament.
The king instructed the government to continue implementing strategic water supply projects and to develop preventive measures to protect the country's water resources, ensure their sustainable use, and preserve them for future generations.
Jordan is among the countries with the most acute fresh water deficit in the world. According to the kingdom's Ministry of Water Resources, there are about 61 cubic meters of renewable fresh water reserves per inhabitant per year, compared to the international threshold for absolute water scarcity of 500 cubic meters. The situation is exacerbated by the arid climate, population growth and depletion of underground water sources.
To address the problem, the authorities are implementing a strategic project to desalinate Red Sea water in the Aqaba area and transport it to Amman. It is planned that this will allow the country to be supplied with 300 million cubic meters of drinking water annually.