https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/natos-arctic-push-could-turn-arctic-council-into-suitcase-without-handle---moscow-1124985253.html
NATO's Arctic Push Could Turn Arctic Council Into 'Suitcase Without Handle' - Moscow
NATO's Arctic Push Could Turn Arctic Council Into 'Suitcase Without Handle' - Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - West's efforts to draw NATO into the Arctic could turn the Arctic Council into a "suitcase without a handle," Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian MFA's European issues department, said.
2026-11-02T04:06+0000
2026-11-02T04:06+0000
2026-11-02T04:06+0000
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The Arctic Council brings together eight states from the region — Russia, Canada, the United States, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. However, following events in 2022, the West curtailed its engagement with Moscow within this framework, though some collaborative work was subsequently resumed.
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NATO's Arctic Push Could Turn Arctic Council Into 'Suitcase Without Handle' - Moscow
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Western nations' efforts to draw NATO into the Arctic could turn the Arctic Council into a "suitcase without a handle" — a burden that is difficult to carry but impossible to discard, Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European issues department, said.
"Although all the Western member states remain interested in preserving the Arctic Council — at least for the future, when geopolitical conditions might allow — their active push to bring the North Atlantic alliance into the Arctic creates the risk that the council will end up as a 'suitcase without a handle,'" Maslennikov told Russian media.
The Arctic Council brings together eight states from the region — Russia, Canada, the United States, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. However, following events in 2022, the West curtailed its engagement with Moscow within this framework, though some collaborative work was subsequently resumed.