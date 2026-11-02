https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/un-peacekeeping-mission-in-western-sahara-to-begin-phased-withdrawal-un-spokesman-1124991494.html
UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara to Begin Phased Withdrawal - UN Spokesman
UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara to Begin Phased Withdrawal - UN Spokesman
Sputnik International
The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) will conduct a phased withdrawal of peacekeepers and equipment, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
2026-11-02T18:52+0000
2026-11-02T18:52+0000
2026-11-02T18:52+0000
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On Saturday, MINURSO's mandate expired after not being renewed by the UN Security Council. "A smaller team reporting to our Department of Operational Support will now oversee the orderly and environmentally responsible closure and handover of 13 sites that were operated by MINURSO," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The liquidation of the mission will be carried out in a phased manner." According to the official, the peacekeeping mission will repatriate around 160 military observers, dismiss 180 civilians and other affiliated personnel, and close 13 of its facilities. Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.
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western sahara, stephane dujarric, un mission for the referendum in western sahara (minurso)
western sahara, stephane dujarric, un mission for the referendum in western sahara (minurso)
UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara to Begin Phased Withdrawal - UN Spokesman
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) will conduct a phased withdrawal of peacekeepers and equipment, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
On Saturday, MINURSO's mandate expired after not being renewed by the UN Security Council.
"A smaller team reporting to our Department of Operational Support will now oversee the orderly and environmentally responsible closure and handover of 13 sites that were operated by MINURSO," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The liquidation of the mission will be carried out in a phased manner."
According to the official, the peacekeeping mission will repatriate around 160 military observers, dismiss 180 civilians and other affiliated personnel, and close 13 of its facilities.
"[Antonio Guterres] underscores that the departure of MINURSO does not abrogate these inalienable rights and calls on all parties to respect and promote the rights of the people of Western Sahara," Dujarric noted. "The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions and undermine regional stability."
Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement backed by Algeria, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. The Polisario Front has since been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region.
A ceasefire was reached in the region in 1991, and a UN mission was deployed with a peacekeeping mandate. Morocco considers Western Sahara its territory and controls roughly 80% of it, while Algeria advocates for the region's self-determination and supports the Polisario Front, which controls the remaining 20%.