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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/americas-war-party-wins-regardless-of-election-results-ex-us-diplomat-1125000594.html
America's 'War Party' Wins Regardless of Election Results – Ex-US Diplomat
America's 'War Party' Wins Regardless of Election Results – Ex-US Diplomat
Sputnik International
There is little difference between the Republicans and Democrats in the US when it comes to war, retired US diplomat and adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership James George Jatras tells Sputnik.
2026-11-03T18:08+0000
2026-11-03T18:08+0000
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“As somebody has once said, there's only one party in Washington, and that's the War Party. And that's true of both Republicans and Democrats,” Jatras remarks.That said, the Republican elected officials haven’t changed much and are still “overwhelmingly imperialists,” a mix of neocons and military-industrial complex representatives.While many may cheer at the prospects of the Republicans getting thrashed during the midterms, the difference between the Republican and the Democrat stance on conflicts such as the Iran war and the Ukrainian conflict is trivial.At the same time, ordinary Americans do not pay much attention to things like conflicts in Iran or Ukraine, though they “do notice when the gasoline and diesel prices go up, when the prices of goods in the store goes up.”If Democrats succeed in taking over the House of Representatives, they will likely “revive the whole ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hysteria,” from Trump’s first term and ramp up the attacks on the POTUS over his overtures towards Russia.There is also a marked change in the American public who seems to no longer care as much about the threat of nuclear war as back during the Cold War.“Now we have the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at 85 seconds to midnight, the most dangerous it's ever been since the clock was initiated, and I think in the late 1940s. And nobody cares,” muses Jatras.
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America's 'War Party' Wins Regardless of Election Results – Ex-US Diplomat

18:08 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonHouse Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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There is little difference between the Republicans and Democrats in the US when it comes to war, retired US diplomat and adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership James George Jatras tells Sputnik.
“As somebody has once said, there's only one party in Washington, and that's the War Party. And that's true of both Republicans and Democrats,” Jatras remarks.
That said, the Republican elected officials haven’t changed much and are still “overwhelmingly imperialists,” a mix of neocons and military-industrial complex representatives.
While many may cheer at the prospects of the Republicans getting thrashed during the midterms, the difference between the Republican and the Democrat stance on conflicts such as the Iran war and the Ukrainian conflict is trivial.
“They're just as anti-Iran pro-Israel as the Republicans are, but they want to take partisan advantage on the way the war was executed,” Jatras explains. “And at the same time, we see that the Democrats in general are at least as militant on Russia and Ukraine as the Republicans are, and in many cases more so.”
At the same time, ordinary Americans do not pay much attention to things like conflicts in Iran or Ukraine, though they “do notice when the gasoline and diesel prices go up, when the prices of goods in the store goes up.”
© Sputnik
If Democrats succeed in taking over the House of Representatives, they will likely “revive the whole ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hysteria,” from Trump’s first term and ramp up the attacks on the POTUS over his overtures towards Russia.
There is also a marked change in the American public who seems to no longer care as much about the threat of nuclear war as back during the Cold War.
“Now we have the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at 85 seconds to midnight, the most dangerous it's ever been since the clock was initiated, and I think in the late 1940s. And nobody cares,” muses Jatras.
“Here we are inching toward a general war in Europe. We openly talk about the use of nuclear weapons in Iran now, and whatever the consequences of that might be. And it's just the same old, same old, nobody cares, la-di-da, the band plays on.”
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