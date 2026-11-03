https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/denmarks-danfoss-confirms-cyberattack-on-refrigerators-in-european-stores-1124991940.html
Denmark’s Danfoss Confirms Cyberattack on Refrigerators in European Stores
Denmark’s Danfoss Confirms Cyberattack on Refrigerators in European Stores
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Danfoss, a manufacturer of heating and industrial automation systems, has confirmed a cyberattack on its products that caused refrigerators in European stores to defrost.
2026-11-03T03:47+0000
2026-11-03T03:47+0000
2026-11-03T03:47+0000
europe
denmark
belgium
sweden
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083536706_0:149:3115:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_c96ca1f551598c381f443e0e1d04c324.jpg
A large-scale cyberattack targeting refrigeration equipment control systems was observed in Europe on Monday. Hackers remotely activated the defrost mode on refrigerators and freezers in dozens of stores in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Ireland, resulting in the spoilage of goods worth hundreds of thousands of euros. A similar cyberattack occurred in France in October. It affected more than 150 retail stores and resulted in the spoilage of millions of euros worth of goods. Retail chains also faced an attack on the control systems of Danfoss refrigeration equipment.
denmark
belgium
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083536706_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c10e794ea44b2daee814c6471f4f3b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe, denmark, belgium, sweden
europe, denmark, belgium, sweden
Denmark’s Danfoss Confirms Cyberattack on Refrigerators in European Stores
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Danfoss, a manufacturer of heating and industrial automation systems, has confirmed a cyberattack on its products that caused refrigerators in European stores to defrost.
A large-scale cyberattack targeting refrigeration equipment control systems was observed in Europe on Monday. Hackers remotely activated the defrost mode on refrigerators and freezers in dozens of stores in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Ireland, resulting in the spoilage of goods worth hundreds of thousands of euros.
"We can confirm that the incidents reported in several European countries are also related to our products," Danfoss was quoted as saying by the DR broadcaster on Monday.
A similar cyberattack occurred in France in October. It affected more than 150 retail stores and resulted in the spoilage of millions of euros worth of goods. Retail chains also faced an attack on the control systems of Danfoss refrigeration equipment.