International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/new-us-sanctions-law-will-not-affect-russias-position-on-ukraine---moscow-1124992041.html
New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow
New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - New US sanctions legislation will not be able to influence Russia's position regarding Ukraine, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian MFA's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T03:51+0000
2026-11-03T03:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donald trump
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"Attempts to compel us to end the special military operation without meeting Russia's fundamental demands, or to force us to curtail our cooperation with the global majority — cooperation built on the principles of respect, equality, and mutual benefit — are doomed to failure," Birichevsky added that attempts to compel Russia to end the special military operation without meeting its fundamental demands, are "doomed to fail."On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed a law providing for the potential imposition of new sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, in a new executive order, the US leader opted not to apply the sanctions authorized by the law against specific Russian officials, banks, and organizations. The exemptions introduced by Trump do not affect the sanctions previously imposed by the US against the Russian Federation.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donald trump
russia, ukraine, donald trump

New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow

03:51 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The new US sanctions legislation will not be able to influence Russia's position regarding a settlement in Ukraine, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If the intention behind this new law was to exert a desired influence on the settlement process concerning Ukraine, that will not happen. It has been demonstrated time and again that our position cannot be altered by any illegitimate restrictive measures adopted in circumvention of the UN Charter," he emphasized.
"Attempts to compel us to end the special military operation without meeting Russia's fundamental demands, or to force us to curtail our cooperation with the global majority — cooperation built on the principles of respect, equality, and mutual benefit — are doomed to failure," Birichevsky added that attempts to compel Russia to end the special military operation without meeting its fundamental demands, are "doomed to fail."
On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed a law providing for the potential imposition of new sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, in a new executive order, the US leader opted not to apply the sanctions authorized by the law against specific Russian officials, banks, and organizations. The exemptions introduced by Trump do not affect the sanctions previously imposed by the US against the Russian Federation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала