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New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow
New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - New US sanctions legislation will not be able to influence Russia's position regarding Ukraine, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian MFA's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T03:51+0000
2026-11-03T03:51+0000
2026-11-03T03:51+0000
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"Attempts to compel us to end the special military operation without meeting Russia's fundamental demands, or to force us to curtail our cooperation with the global majority — cooperation built on the principles of respect, equality, and mutual benefit — are doomed to failure," Birichevsky added that attempts to compel Russia to end the special military operation without meeting its fundamental demands, are "doomed to fail."On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed a law providing for the potential imposition of new sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, in a new executive order, the US leader opted not to apply the sanctions authorized by the law against specific Russian officials, banks, and organizations. The exemptions introduced by Trump do not affect the sanctions previously imposed by the US against the Russian Federation.
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New US Sanctions Law Will Not Affect Russia's Position on Ukraine - Moscow
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The new US sanctions legislation will not be able to influence Russia's position regarding a settlement in Ukraine, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If the intention behind this new law was to exert a desired influence on the settlement process concerning Ukraine, that will not happen. It has been demonstrated time and again that our position cannot be altered by any illegitimate restrictive measures adopted in circumvention of the UN Charter," he emphasized.
"Attempts to compel us to end the special military operation without meeting Russia's fundamental demands, or to force us to curtail our cooperation with the global majority — cooperation built on the principles of respect, equality, and mutual benefit — are doomed to failure," Birichevsky added that attempts to compel Russia to end the special military operation without meeting its fundamental demands, are "doomed to fail."
On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed a law providing for the potential imposition of new sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, in a new executive order, the US leader opted not to apply the sanctions authorized by the law against specific Russian officials, banks, and organizations. The exemptions introduced by Trump do not affect the sanctions previously imposed by the US against the Russian Federation.