https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/political-crisis-in-poland-united-right-wing-forces-against-tusk---reports-1124991823.html
Political Crisis in Poland United Right-Wing Forces Against Tusk - Reports
Political Crisis in Poland United Right-Wing Forces Against Tusk - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The political crisis in Poland has helped unite the country's right-wing forces in their opposition to the government of Donald Tusk, Politico reported.
2026-11-03T03:44+0000
2026-11-03T03:44+0000
2026-11-03T03:44+0000
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The crisis that erupted this weekend is helping to unite Poland's fractured right-wing nationalists against the liberal, pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of next year's elections, the publication says. According to the publication, Karol Nawrocki has leveraged the situation to bring together the country's divided right-wing factions. It noted that this became evident when he convened leaders of Polish right-wing parties for talks, following signals from them that they were open to cooperation. The political crisis around Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, several of whose members were appointed under the previous government, escalated after the current government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk tried to suspend the court's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and vice-chairman, Bartlomiej Sochanski. Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Zurek requested the withdrawal of their immunity in order to charge them with alleged obstruction of justice. On October 30, the Constitutional Court's website announced the suspension of Swieczkowski and Sochanski. According to media reports, the decision was made by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who is taking over the leadership of the court. A post on the Constitutional Court’s account on X stated that its website had been illegally seized, that Swieczkowski remained its chairman, and that Korwin-Piotrowska had no such powers. On Friday, protesters surrounded the court building, with some trying to break through the barriers. The police carried out arrests. Polish opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called what was happening another stage of a ongoing state coup.
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Political Crisis in Poland United Right-Wing Forces Against Tusk - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The political crisis in Poland has helped unite the country's right-wing forces in their opposition to the government of Donald Tusk, Politico reported.
The crisis that erupted this weekend is helping to unite Poland's fractured right-wing nationalists against the liberal, pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of next year's elections, the publication says.
According to the publication, Karol Nawrocki has leveraged the situation to bring together the country's divided right-wing factions. It noted that this became evident when he convened leaders of Polish right-wing parties for talks, following signals from them that they were open to cooperation.
The political crisis around Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, several of whose members were appointed under the previous government, escalated after the current government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk tried to suspend the court's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and vice-chairman, Bartlomiej Sochanski. Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Zurek requested the withdrawal of their immunity in order to charge them with alleged obstruction of justice.
On October 30, the Constitutional Court's website announced the suspension of Swieczkowski and Sochanski. According to media reports, the decision was made by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who is taking over the leadership of the court. A post on the Constitutional Court’s account on X stated that its website had been illegally seized, that Swieczkowski remained its chairman, and that Korwin-Piotrowska had no such powers.
On Friday, protesters surrounded the court building, with some trying to break through the barriers. The police carried out arrests. Polish opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called what was happening another stage of a ongoing state coup.