https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/dems-will-use-their-newfound-majority-to-target-trump-through-the-power-of-the-purse--analyst-1125013100.html
Dems Will Use Their Newfound Majority to Target Trump Through the ‘Power of the Purse’ – Analyst
Dems Will Use Their Newfound Majority to Target Trump Through the ‘Power of the Purse’ – Analyst
Sputnik International
Democrats’ control of Congressional appropriations could make the passage of a $1.5T defense budget highly unlikely, and will shift foreign spending priorities from Iran to Ukraine, former senior DoD policy analyst Michael Maloof has told Sputnik, commenting on the GOP’s electoral blowout in the midterms.
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
analysis
michael maloof
us
military & intelligence
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
democrats
us department of defense (dod)
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“I think that for the next two years under Trump, we’re probably going to see some very tumultuous times here in terms of any reconciliation…We may see for the next two years that the federal government will work under continuing resolutions only, if they can get them passed,” Maloof explained.New US Attack on Iran Would Be DisastrousThe chances of a US post-election blitz attack on Iran “are very great,” but Iran’s response would include counterstrikes on Gulf countries’ infrastructure, including oil and gas, plus US bases and assets. The global “oil and gas situation” is already “dire,” with reserves depleted, making a US attack which triggers such an Iranian response highly irresponsible, according to the analyst.More US Support for NATO, Ukraine?The next two years are “going to be very, very dicey” when it comes to the US, Europe and the Ukraine crisis, with Zelensky looking ride out Trump until 2030 so the Europeans can build up their war production against Russia, Maloof said.But even with potential additional US support, Europe’s elites may face difficulty holding on to power, their populations “fed up” with the diversion of funds from pensions and living standards to Ukraine.'Rule by Veto'“Given the composition of both houses, neither one would have the numbers to override any…vetoes” by the president “at this point. So he could sustain his vetoes” to make policy, whether on Iran or Ukraine, Maloof told Sputnik.The coming months will see significant turbulence in the Trump administration as far as top officials including Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary of War Hegseth are concerned, with the threats and challenges different for each, according to Maloof.
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Dems will use their newfound majority to target Trump through the ‘power of the purse’ – ex-DoD analyst
Sputnik International
Dems will use their newfound majority to target Trump through the ‘power of the purse’ – ex-DoD analyst
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
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New US attack on Iran post-midterms could ‘bring about a global economic depression’ – ex-DoD analyst
Sputnik International
New US attack on Iran post-midterms could ‘bring about a global economic depression’ – ex-DoD analyst
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
true
PT1M18S
Democrats’ midterms blowout will shore up US support for NATO, Ukraine
Sputnik International
Democrats’ midterms blowout will shore up US support for NATO, Ukraine
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
true
PT1M25S
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Trump will spend the next two years ‘ruling by veto’ after midterms defeat - ex-DoD analyst
Sputnik International
Trump will spend the next two years ‘ruling by veto’ after midterms defeat - ex-DoD analyst
2026-11-04T18:05+0000
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michael maloof, us, military & intelligence, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, democrats, us department of defense (dod), видео
michael maloof, us, military & intelligence, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, democrats, us department of defense (dod), видео
Dems Will Use Their Newfound Majority to Target Trump Through the ‘Power of the Purse’ – Analyst
Democrats’ control of Congressional appropriations could make the passage of a $1.5T defense budget highly unlikely, and will shift foreign spending priorities from Iran to Ukraine, former senior DoD policy analyst Michael Maloof has told Sputnik, commenting on the GOP’s electoral blowout in the midterms.
“I think that for the next two years under Trump, we’re probably going to see some very tumultuous times here in terms of any reconciliation…We may see for the next two years that the federal government will work under continuing resolutions only, if they can get them passed,” Maloof explained.
New US Attack on Iran Would Be Disastrous
The chances of a US post-election blitz attack on Iran “are very great,” but Iran’s response would include counterstrikes on Gulf countries’ infrastructure, including oil and gas, plus US bases and assets. The global “oil and gas situation” is already “dire,” with reserves depleted, making a US attack which triggers such an Iranian response highly irresponsible, according to the analyst.
More US Support for NATO, Ukraine?
The next two years are “going to be very, very dicey” when it comes to the US, Europe and the Ukraine crisis, with Zelensky looking ride out Trump until 2030 so the Europeans can build up their war production against Russia, Maloof said.
But even with potential additional US support, Europe’s elites may face difficulty holding on to power, their populations “fed up” with the diversion of funds from pensions and living standards to Ukraine.
“Given the composition of both houses, neither one would have the numbers to override any…vetoes” by the president “at this point. So he could sustain his vetoes” to make policy, whether on Iran or Ukraine, Maloof told Sputnik.
The coming months will see significant turbulence in the Trump administration as far as top officials including Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary of War Hegseth are concerned, with the threats and challenges different for each, according to Maloof.