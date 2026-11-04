International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/israeli-president-says-election-has-no-clear-winner-urges-parties-to-show-flexibility-1125012609.html
Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility
Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility
Sputnik International
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged the parties to show originality and take an unconventional approach amid the lack of a clear winner in the parliamentary elections, in order to avoid another vote.
2026-11-04T16:53+0000
2026-11-04T16:53+0000
world
isaac herzog
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
knesset
election
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083056933_0:0:2783:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1b47751af4017e54a2d2eebd803620.jpg
Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Elections Committee presented Herzog with the final results of the parliamentary elections. Neither bloc won the majority in the Knesset needed to form a government. He said that, under the current circumstances, not every campaign promise could be fulfilled, but that did not mean the parties should abandon their values. "The issues on the agenda are of momentous importance, and some require urgent attention," Herzog added, highlighting the need to form a new government as soon as possible. In last week’s election to Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats. A coalition of Arab parties came third with 19 seats. Neither bloc reached the 61-seat majority required to govern on its own. The president will decide which leader to task with forming a government following consultations with all the parties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/israeli-political-scientist-outlines-3-possible-scenarios-for-parliamentary-elections-1124935138.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083056933_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f351f28dbbe9e2e0e772ae05ae3d7edc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
isaac herzog, middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, knesset, election
isaac herzog, middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, knesset, election

Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility

16:53 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaIsrael's 11th President, Isaac Herzog
Israel's 11th President, Isaac Herzog - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged the parties to show originality and take an unconventional approach amid the lack of a clear winner in the parliamentary elections, in order to avoid another vote.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Elections Committee presented Herzog with the final results of the parliamentary elections. Neither bloc won the majority in the Knesset needed to form a government.
"Under the current circumstances, with no clear winner emerging from the election, I call for originality and creative thinking, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel can emerge from this situation as the winner," Herzog was quoted as saying by his office.
He said that, under the current circumstances, not every campaign promise could be fulfilled, but that did not mean the parties should abandon their values.
"The issues on the agenda are of momentous importance, and some require urgent attention," Herzog added, highlighting the need to form a new government as soon as possible.
In last week’s election to Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats. A coalition of Arab parties came third with 19 seats. Neither bloc reached the 61-seat majority required to govern on its own. The president will decide which leader to task with forming a government following consultations with all the parties.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
World
Israeli Political Scientist Outlines 3 Possible Scenarios for Parliamentary Elections
25 October, 13:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала