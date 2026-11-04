https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/israeli-president-says-election-has-no-clear-winner-urges-parties-to-show-flexibility-1125012609.html
Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility
Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility
Sputnik International
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged the parties to show originality and take an unconventional approach amid the lack of a clear winner in the parliamentary elections, in order to avoid another vote.
2026-11-04T16:53+0000
2026-11-04T16:53+0000
2026-11-04T16:53+0000
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Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Elections Committee presented Herzog with the final results of the parliamentary elections. Neither bloc won the majority in the Knesset needed to form a government. He said that, under the current circumstances, not every campaign promise could be fulfilled, but that did not mean the parties should abandon their values. "The issues on the agenda are of momentous importance, and some require urgent attention," Herzog added, highlighting the need to form a new government as soon as possible. In last week’s election to Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats. A coalition of Arab parties came third with 19 seats. Neither bloc reached the 61-seat majority required to govern on its own. The president will decide which leader to task with forming a government following consultations with all the parties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/israeli-political-scientist-outlines-3-possible-scenarios-for-parliamentary-elections-1124935138.html
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isaac herzog, middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, knesset, election
isaac herzog, middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, knesset, election
Israeli President Says Election Has No Clear Winner, Urges Parties to Show Flexibility
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged the parties to show originality and take an unconventional approach amid the lack of a clear winner in the parliamentary elections, in order to avoid another vote.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Elections Committee presented Herzog with the final results of the parliamentary elections. Neither bloc won the majority in the Knesset needed to form a government.
"Under the current circumstances, with no clear winner emerging from the election, I call for originality and creative thinking, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel can emerge from this situation as the winner," Herzog was quoted as saying by his office.
He said that, under the current circumstances, not every campaign promise could be fulfilled, but that did not mean the parties should abandon their values.
"The issues on the agenda are of momentous importance, and some require urgent attention," Herzog added, highlighting the need to form a new government as soon as possible.
In last week’s election to Israel’s 120-seat parliament
, the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 53 seats, while the opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats. A coalition of Arab parties came third with 19 seats. Neither bloc reached the 61-seat majority required to govern on its own. The president will decide which leader to task with forming a government following consultations with all the parties.