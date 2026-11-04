https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/netanyahus-grip-on-congress-effectively-broken-after-midterms---ex-cia-analyst-1125012320.html
Netanyahu's Grip on Congress 'Effectively Broken' After Midterms - ex-CIA Analyst
Netanyahu's Grip on Congress 'Effectively Broken' After Midterms - ex-CIA Analyst
Sputnik International
The Republicans' midterm defeat, which retired CIA officer Larry Johnson compared to the electoral backlash of 1920, could have major consequences for US foreign policy.
2026-11-04T16:22+0000
2026-11-04T16:22+0000
2026-11-04T16:51+0000
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"I think the Democrat Congress is going to be more aggressive in wanting to support Ukraine," Johnson told Sputnik, predicting renewed accusations that Trump is "a puppet of Putin" and rising tensions with Moscow. On Iran, he expects the opposite: "Support for Israel will lessen, not strengthen," arguing that Netanyahu's influence in Congress has been "effectively broken." Democrats, he said, will push to end the war partly to bring oil prices under control. Johnson also warned that Senate Democrats could block Trump's key appointments, leaving his administration short-staffed and limiting its ability to govern.
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Democrats may escalate tensions with Russia - ex-CIA analyst
Sputnik International
Democrats may escalate tensions with Russia - ex-CIA analyst
2026-11-04T16:22+0000
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benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, ukraine, moscow, democrats, republicans, congress, israel, us midterms 2026, видео
benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, ukraine, moscow, democrats, republicans, congress, israel, us midterms 2026, видео
Netanyahu's Grip on Congress 'Effectively Broken' After Midterms - ex-CIA Analyst
16:22 GMT 04.11.2026 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 04.11.2026)
The Republicans' midterm defeat, which retired CIA officer Larry Johnson compared to the electoral backlash of 1920, could have major consequences for US foreign policy.
"I think the Democrat Congress is going to be more aggressive in wanting to support Ukraine," Johnson told Sputnik, predicting renewed accusations that Trump is "a puppet of Putin" and rising tensions with Moscow.
On Iran, he expects the opposite: "Support for Israel will lessen, not strengthen," arguing that Netanyahu's influence in Congress has been "effectively broken." Democrats, he said, will push to end the war partly to bring oil prices under control.
Johnson also warned that Senate Democrats could block Trump's key appointments
, leaving his administration short-staffed and limiting its ability to govern.