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Putin Takes the Podium at Peoples of Russia International Week
Putin Takes the Podium at Peoples of Russia International Week
Sputnik International
The Peoples of Russia International Week is held annually in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 382 of 1 June 2026, which declared 2026 the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.
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Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the "Peoples of Russia" International Week on Wednesday, November 4.The event, aimed at strengthening unity among the peoples of the Russian Federation, is taking place nationwide from November 2 to 8 as part of the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.The Office of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is coordinating the week's activities, while the Roscongress Foundation serves as the event operator.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
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President Putin addresses the plenary session of the International Week “Peoples of Russia”
Sputnik International
President Putin addresses the plenary session of the International Week “Peoples of Russia”
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Putin Takes the Podium at Peoples of Russia International Week
12:47 GMT 04.11.2026 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 04.11.2026)
Held annually, the Peoples of Russia International Week stems from a presidential decree naming 2026 the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.
Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the "Peoples of Russia" International Week on Wednesday, November 4.
The event, aimed at strengthening unity among the peoples of the Russian Federation, is taking place nationwide from November 2 to 8 as part of the Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia.
The Office of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is coordinating the week's activities, while the Roscongress Foundation serves as the event operator.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!