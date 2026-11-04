https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/pyongyang-calls-binance-incident-continuation-of-us-hostile-policy-against-north-korea-1125003092.html
Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea
Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, called on Wednesday the Binance incident a continuation of the US's hostile policy against the country.
2026-11-04T04:16+0000
2026-11-04T04:16+0000
2026-11-04T04:16+0000
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Last week, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said that the platform had been targeted by a hacker attack, though he assured users that their funds remained safe. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the incident affected assets worth approximately $6.3 billion. FBI claimed without providing evidence that it had established links between North Korea and those responsible for stealing funds from Binance.
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Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, called on Wednesday the Binance incident a continuation of the US's hostile policy against the country.
"We do not regard the ‘Binance’ hacking incident as any accidental and sudden case or isolated private scheme, but as an extension of Washington's invariable hostile policy toward the DPRK. Clearly, the U.S. malicious attempt to get a political and strategic profit by abusing the case is producing a political side effect," the sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Last week, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said that the platform had been targeted by a hacker attack, though he assured users that their funds remained safe. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the incident affected assets worth approximately $6.3 billion. FBI claimed without providing evidence that it had established links between North Korea and those responsible for stealing funds from Binance.