International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/pyongyang-calls-binance-incident-continuation-of-us-hostile-policy-against-north-korea-1125003092.html
Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea
Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, called on Wednesday the Binance incident a continuation of the US's hostile policy against the country.
2026-11-04T04:16+0000
2026-11-04T04:16+0000
world
north korea
washington
kim jong un
binance
pyongyang
korean central news agency (kcna)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386915_57:0:944:499_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ccd56c481ec315bd1c7fbf885b3288.jpg
Last week, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said that the platform had been targeted by a hacker attack, though he assured users that their funds remained safe. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the incident affected assets worth approximately $6.3 billion. FBI claimed without providing evidence that it had established links between North Korea and those responsible for stealing funds from Binance.
north korea
washington
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386915_168:0:833:499_1920x0_80_0_0_70662a975a9be53a2b88e297cbefff8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, washington, kim jong un, binance, pyongyang, korean central news agency (kcna)
north korea, washington, kim jong un, binance, pyongyang, korean central news agency (kcna)

Pyongyang Calls Binance Incident Continuation of US Hostile Policy Against North Korea

04:16 GMT 04.11.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits one of the country’s leading defense industrial enterprises. File photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits one of the country’s leading defense industrial enterprises. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, called on Wednesday the Binance incident a continuation of the US's hostile policy against the country.
"We do not regard the ‘Binance’ hacking incident as any accidental and sudden case or isolated private scheme, but as an extension of Washington's invariable hostile policy toward the DPRK. Clearly, the U.S. malicious attempt to get a political and strategic profit by abusing the case is producing a political side effect," the sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Last week, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said that the platform had been targeted by a hacker attack, though he assured users that their funds remained safe. According to the company's preliminary assessment, the incident affected assets worth approximately $6.3 billion. FBI claimed without providing evidence that it had established links between North Korea and those responsible for stealing funds from Binance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала