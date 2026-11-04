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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-says-iran-war-still-justified-after-republicans-defeat-in-midterms-1125014337.html
Trump Admits Iran War Influenced Republicans' Midterm Election Results
Trump Admits Iran War Influenced Republicans' Midterm Election Results
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, following the Republicans' defeat in the congressional elections, that the conflict with Iran had been justified, despite its political consequences.
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"I think it's largely true, because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump told reporters when asked whether the military campaign had affected the midterm election results.He added that the conflict with Iran had been justified, despite its political consequences."I knew the war was going to impact it. But whether it impacted it or not, Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.Asked when the conflict would end, he gave a brief answer: "Whenever I wanted to."PreviouslyTrump also brushed off the prospect of impeachment by Democrats, saying he was "not even a little bit" concerned and warning that such a move would "destroy the Democrat Party.""What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history," Trump said.He added that he was willing to work with Democrats as long as they did not obstruct his agenda.
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Trump Admits Iran War Influenced Republicans' Midterm Election Results

18:32 GMT 04.11.2026 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 04.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the White House Ballroom construction at the White House
President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the White House Ballroom construction at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted that the conflict with Iran influenced the results of the midterm elections for Republicans.
"I think it's largely true, because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump told reporters when asked whether the military campaign had affected the midterm election results.
He added that the conflict with Iran had been justified, despite its political consequences.
"I knew the war was going to impact it. But whether it impacted it or not, Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters.
Asked when the conflict would end, he gave a brief answer: "Whenever I wanted to."
Previously
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
Analysis
Midterms May Rewrite Trump's Final Two Years in Office – Experts
14:39 GMT
Trump also brushed off the prospect of impeachment by Democrats, saying he was "not even a little bit" concerned and warning that such a move would "destroy the Democrat Party."
"What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history," Trump said.
He added that he was willing to work with Democrats as long as they did not obstruct his agenda.
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