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US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA
US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA
Sputnik International
Commercial oil reserves in the United States at the end of the week ending October 30 fell by 0.9 million barrels, or 0.2%, to 409.8 million barrels, the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T16:52+0000
2026-11-04T16:52+0000
2026-11-04T16:52+0000
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The figure matched the forecast made by analysts surveyed by Trading Economics. At the same time, oil reserves at the country's largest terminal in Cushing rose to 27.3 million from 27 million barrels. Gasoline reserves decreased by 0.2 million barrels to 209 million, also as expected.
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US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commercial oil reserves in the United States at the end of the week ending October 30 fell by 0.9 million barrels, or 0.2%, to 409.8 million barrels, the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed on Wednesday.
The figure matched the forecast made by analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.
At the same time, oil reserves at the country's largest terminal in Cushing rose to 27.3 million from 27 million barrels.
Gasoline reserves decreased by 0.2 million barrels
to 209 million, also as expected.