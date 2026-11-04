International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/us-oil-reserves-decrease-over-week-by-09mln-barrels-to-4098mln-as-expected---eia-1125012498.html
US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA
US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA
Sputnik International
Commercial oil reserves in the United States at the end of the week ending October 30 fell by 0.9 million barrels, or 0.2%, to 409.8 million barrels, the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T16:52+0000
2026-11-04T16:52+0000
americas
oil
oil supplies
oil field
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116199311_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_63b60f1db5d9d4893c660a6cbef7b99a.jpg
The figure matched the forecast made by analysts surveyed by Trading Economics. At the same time, oil reserves at the country's largest terminal in Cushing rose to 27.3 million from 27 million barrels. Gasoline reserves decreased by 0.2 million barrels to 209 million, also as expected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/trump-invokes-cold-war-era-law-to-boost-us-oil-and-refining-1124926368.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116199311_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78501c22f262acc4fef42be0252a2936.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, oil supplies, oil field, us
oil, oil supplies, oil field, us

US Oil Reserves Decrease Over Week by 0.9Mln Barrels to 409.8Mln as Expected - EIA

16:52 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Tony GutierrezAn oil rig in Midland, Texas, US.
An oil rig in Midland, Texas, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commercial oil reserves in the United States at the end of the week ending October 30 fell by 0.9 million barrels, or 0.2%, to 409.8 million barrels, the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed on Wednesday.
The figure matched the forecast made by analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.
At the same time, oil reserves at the country's largest terminal in Cushing rose to 27.3 million from 27 million barrels.
Gasoline reserves decreased by 0.2 million barrels to 209 million, also as expected.
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Americas
Trump Invokes Cold War-Era Law to Boost US Oil and Refining
23 October, 04:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала