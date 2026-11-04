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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/us-pressure-on-latin-america-will-continue-whether-under-a-democrat-or-a-republican--expert-1125002874.html
US pressure on Latin America 'will continue, whether under a Democrat or a Republican,' – expert
US pressure on Latin America 'will continue, whether under a Democrat or a Republican,' – expert
Sputnik International
Regardless of which party gains control of the U.S. Congress, tensions between Washington and Latin America will not subside, George I. González, a policy analyst and former White House official, told Sputnik.
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The expert notes that, regarding agreements like the USMCA, Democrats are likely to face pressure from US labor unions — a dynamic that could lead to an outcome unfavorable to the Mexican side. Furthermore, he points out that on the issue of immigration, the Democratic position does not differ significantly from the Republican view."There is a false narrative that suggests: 'The Democrats have won, so things will get easier.' On the contrary, it is going to be much more difficult," he assessed.
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US pressure on Latin America 'will continue, whether under a Democrat or a Republican,' – expert

04:06 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / TY OneilProtesters gather to denounce the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas.
Protesters gather to denounce the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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Regardless of which party gains control of the U.S. Congress, tensions between Washington and Latin America will not subside, according to George I. González, a policy analyst and former White House official, in an interview with Sputnik.
The expert notes that, regarding agreements like the USMCA, Democrats are likely to face pressure from US labor unions — a dynamic that could lead to an outcome unfavorable to the Mexican side. Furthermore, he points out that on the issue of immigration, the Democratic position does not differ significantly from the Republican view.
"There is a false narrative that suggests: 'The Democrats have won, so things will get easier.' On the contrary, it is going to be much more difficult," he assessed.
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