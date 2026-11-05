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EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms
EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has failed to implement most of the ten priority reforms previously agreed with the European Union in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption, the European Commission said.
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The document added that the Ukrainian authorities have not adopted a single law that would significantly advance the improvement of anti-corruption legislation. In addition, the European Commission noted the lack of progress in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards in combating serious and organized crime.
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EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms

04:03 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has failed to implement most of the ten priority reforms previously agreed with the European Union in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption, nor has it adopted laws necessary to significantly strengthen anti-corruption legislation, the European Commission said.
"Ukraine is between having some and a moderate level of preparation in the areas of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and respect for fundamental rights and made some progress. The ten priority reforms as agreed with the Ukrainian authorities on 10 December 2025 remain mostly outstanding," the commission said in its enlargement report on Wednesday.
The document added that the Ukrainian authorities have not adopted a single law that would significantly advance the improvement of anti-corruption legislation.
In addition, the European Commission noted the lack of progress in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards in combating serious and organized crime.
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