https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/eu-commission-acknowledges-kiev-failed-to-implement-large-part-of-anti-corruption-reforms-1125014852.html
EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms
EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has failed to implement most of the ten priority reforms previously agreed with the European Union in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption, the European Commission said.
2026-11-05T04:03+0000
2026-11-05T04:03+0000
2026-11-05T04:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
european union (eu)
european commission
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg
The document added that the Ukrainian authorities have not adopted a single law that would significantly advance the improvement of anti-corruption legislation. In addition, the European Commission noted the lack of progress in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards in combating serious and organized crime.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_234865d55e80684e0ac84f49dae551b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, european union (eu), european commission
ukraine, european union (eu), european commission
EU Commission Acknowledges Kiev Failed to Implement Large Part of Anti-Corruption Reforms
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has failed to implement most of the ten priority reforms previously agreed with the European Union in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption, nor has it adopted laws necessary to significantly strengthen anti-corruption legislation, the European Commission said.
"Ukraine is between having some and a moderate level of preparation in the areas of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and respect for fundamental rights and made some progress. The ten priority reforms as agreed with the Ukrainian authorities on 10 December 2025 remain mostly outstanding," the commission said in its enlargement report on Wednesday.
The document added that the Ukrainian authorities have not adopted a single law that would significantly advance the improvement of anti-corruption legislation.
In addition, the European Commission noted the lack of progress in aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU standards in combating serious and organized crime.