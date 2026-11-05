https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/gops-midterm-massacre-makes-hegseths-impeachment-all-but-certain---political-scientist-1125020485.html

GOP’s Midterm Massacre Makes Hegseth’s Impeachment All But Certain - Political Scientist

GOP’s Midterm Massacre Makes Hegseth’s Impeachment All But Certain - Political Scientist

Sputnik International

Republicans’ historic wipeout in Tuesday’s elections puts President Trump “in a very difficult position,” and has “effectively ended the political career of JD Vance,” who’s “just to close to the president” to wash away the stain of the defeat, political scientist Joe Siracusa told Sputnik.

2026-11-05T13:50+0000

2026-11-05T13:50+0000

2026-11-05T13:50+0000

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Going forward, Democrats in control of both houses will be certain to launch investigations into the president and his officials, try to impeach him for a third time, and work out a variety of means to constrain his power, including through the power of the purse, the Curtin University dean of Global Futures told Sputnik.Expect Extremely Icy Relationship Between White House, Congress“I see very little common ground between the Trump administration and the incoming Democratic majority,” Siracusa noted.“There’s a lot of bad blood over the last couple years,” with the president going “to great lengths to humiliate” the opposition, ruling by executive order, and instructing “his leaders in the House and Senate not to cooperate,” he recalled.President Will Hang On to His Foreign Policy Powers“He’s got a State Department who represent him around the world,” and “in addition to being commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the president also can conduct diplomacy himself…and he likes to do that kind of thing,” Siracusa said. That means whether it’s Ukraine, Iran, Israel, etc., US foreign policy will remain his domain.Hegseth's Impeachment All But CertainDemocrats “will certainly impeach the Secretary of War…They’re going to impeach him for conducting a war without proper authorization. They’re going to impeach him for lying about things, for demoralizing the Armed Forces by firing all those generals,” Siracusa told Sputnik.“There is a great dislike” of Hegseth in Washington, and Siracusa doesn’t rule out “enough Republicans” joining Democrats in the Senate to convict and remove him. “Hegseth will be leaving town if he’s really smart.” If not, he could lose everything and even face prison time.

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