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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/midterms-were-vote-of-no-confidence-in-gop-but-iran-has-no-illusions-about-democrats---marandi-1125018194.html
Midterms Were ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in GOP, But Iran Has No Illusions About Democrats - Marandi
Midterms Were ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in GOP, But Iran Has No Illusions About Democrats - Marandi
Sputnik International
Tuesday’s crushing midterm defeat for Republicans was a “good sign” showing “that the American people are pushing the elites” and “putting pressure on them,” but the Democrats’ victory won’t bring positive changes to US foreign policy, Tehran University professor and prolific political commentator Mohammad Marandi has told Sputnik.
2026-11-05T12:08+0000
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“The Democratic Party is not a party of peace,” Marandi emphasized, pointing out that Democrats were in charge when Israel unleashed its bloody campaign in Gaza in 2023, and initiated or greenlit the bombings, dirty wars and proxy conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen, as well as the crisis in Ukraine.As far as Iran is concerned, the change of power in Congress “doesn’t mean the war is over.” The US “may attack Iran at any time. But it does mean that the regime in Washington, the political establishment in Washington, recognizes that the American people are sick and tired of war,” Marandi said.Iran's Military 'On Full Alert'“The working assumption is that the United States will carry out aggression,” Marandi emphasized.“Any attack on Iran will be met with a decisive response, and that will lead to a global economic calamity.”Israel will inevitably also work to try to rope the US into a new conflict, because they can't fight alone, the observer noted.Israel “needs, for example, the refueling planes of the United States. That would mean US involvement…And that, of course, would mean the involvement of the Arab regimes in the region…because the United States uses their bases, airspace and jet fuel,” Marandi said.Iran Ready for Long Defensive War“Iran is both prepared for a very decisive battle in the coming days or weeks, and they’re prepared for a very long-term conflict as well,” with the government putting a wartime economy in place, Marandi said.The military has received “a very large budget,” with the country traditionally having “the smallest military budget in the region” for decades.The Islamic Republic is ready to fight through the remainder of the current US administration's term, if necessary, and will not relent, Marandi stressed. The US will have to come to the negotiating table in the end.
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Midterms were a ‘vote of no confidence’ in GOP, but Iran has no illusions about Democrats
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Midterms were a ‘vote of no confidence’ in GOP, but Iran has no illusions about Democrats
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Iran’s military ‘on full alert’ after Republicans’ midterm defeat - Prof. Marandi
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Iran’s military ‘on full alert’ after Republicans’ midterm defeat - Prof. Marandi
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Iran ready to wage defensive war through 2028, rapidly expanding its capabilities - Mohammad Marandi
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Iran ready to wage defensive war through 2028, rapidly expanding its capabilities - Mohammad Marandi
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Midterms Were ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in GOP, But Iran Has No Illusions About Democrats - Marandi

12:08 GMT 05.11.2026 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 05.11.2026)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe dawn illuminates the Senate side of the Capitol in Washington
The dawn illuminates the Senate side of the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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Tuesday’s crushing midterm defeat for Republicans was a “good sign” showing “that the American people are pushing the elites” and “putting pressure on them,” but the Democrats’ victory won’t bring positive changes to US foreign policy, Tehran University professor and prolific political commentator Mohammad Marandi has told Sputnik.
“The Democratic Party is not a party of peace,” Marandi emphasized, pointing out that Democrats were in charge when Israel unleashed its bloody campaign in Gaza in 2023, and initiated or greenlit the bombings, dirty wars and proxy conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen, as well as the crisis in Ukraine.
As far as Iran is concerned, the change of power in Congress “doesn’t mean the war is over.” The US “may attack Iran at any time. But it does mean that the regime in Washington, the political establishment in Washington, recognizes that the American people are sick and tired of war,” Marandi said.
© Sputnik

Iran's Military 'On Full Alert'

“The working assumption is that the United States will carry out aggression,” Marandi emphasized.

“The [pro-Israel lobby] will not give up, and they are the ones who are still in charge,” Marandi said. He warned, however, that any new war will be “much more costly” for the US and Israel, both politically and militarily.

“Any attack on Iran will be met with a decisive response, and that will lead to a global economic calamity.”
Israel will inevitably also work to try to rope the US into a new conflict, because they can't fight alone, the observer noted.
Israel “needs, for example, the refueling planes of the United States. That would mean US involvement…And that, of course, would mean the involvement of the Arab regimes in the region…because the United States uses their bases, airspace and jet fuel,” Marandi said.
© Sputnik

Iran Ready for Long Defensive War

“Iran is both prepared for a very decisive battle in the coming days or weeks, and they’re prepared for a very long-term conflict as well,” with the government putting a wartime economy in place, Marandi said.
The military has received “a very large budget,” with the country traditionally having “the smallest military budget in the region” for decades.

The military is building “new underground cities,” expanding existing missile city and command and control infrastructure, developing new missiles, drones, and producing so much equipment they’re running out of places to store them, Marandi said.

The Islamic Republic is ready to fight through the remainder of the current US administration's term, if necessary, and will not relent, Marandi stressed. The US will have to come to the negotiating table in the end.
© Sputnik
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