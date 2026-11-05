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US Gov't Struggling to Define its Position on Iran Following Elections Defeat - Reports
US Gov't Struggling to Define its Position on Iran Following Elections Defeat - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is struggling to decide on its next steps regarding Iran after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm congressional elections, the WSJ reported, citing sources.
2026-11-05T04:06+0000
2026-11-05T04:06+0000
2026-11-05T04:06+0000
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Some administration officials are now urging Trump to launch new strikes against Iran and subsequently pursue peace, aiming to conclude any conflict before his term ends, the report said on Wednesday. Others argue that Trump should accept the losses and wind down the military operation, the report noted. According to preliminary results, the Republicans have lost control of both chambers of Congress. Trump himself publicly congratulated the Democrats on their victory, stating that the Republican Party could have achieved significantly better results had he been on the ballot.
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US Gov't Struggling to Define its Position on Iran Following Elections Defeat - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is struggling to decide on its next steps regarding Iran after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm congressional elections, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources.
Some administration officials are now urging Trump to launch new strikes against Iran and subsequently pursue peace, aiming to conclude any conflict before his term ends, the report said on Wednesday. Others argue that Trump should accept the losses and wind down the military operation, the report noted.
According to preliminary results, the Republicans have lost control of both chambers of Congress. Trump himself publicly congratulated the Democrats on their victory, stating that the Republican Party could have achieved significantly better results had he been on the ballot.