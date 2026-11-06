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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/putin-discusses-upcoming-trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-with-russian-security-council-1125026984.html
Putin Discusses Upcoming Trilateral Talks on Ukraine With Russian Security Council
Putin Discusses Upcoming Trilateral Talks on Ukraine With Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement in the UAE next week with permanent members of the Security Council.
2026-11-06T17:49+0000
2026-11-06T17:53+0000
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"Initially, given that the talks are scheduled for Tuesday, I invited my colleagues who will be participating in them. I propose a brief discussion on this topic," Putin said at the meeting. Russia is grateful to the UAE leadership for holding talks on the Ukrainian settlement, Putin said, adding that he had invited representatives of the Russian delegation who will travel to Abu Dhabi for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement to a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.
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Putin Discusses Upcoming Trilateral Talks on Ukraine With Russian Security Council

17:49 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 06.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement in the UAE next week with permanent members of the Security Council.
"Initially, given that the talks are scheduled for Tuesday, I invited my colleagues who will be participating in them. I propose a brief discussion on this topic," Putin said at the meeting.
Russia is grateful to the UAE leadership for holding talks on the Ukrainian settlement, Putin said, adding that he had invited representatives of the Russian delegation who will travel to Abu Dhabi for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement to a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov took part in the meeting.

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