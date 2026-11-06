International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/trump-announces-big-peace-agreement-to-involve-all-of-europe-1125024122.html
Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe
Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that will go beyond the Ukraine conflict and could involve all of Europe.
2026-11-06T03:57+0000
2026-11-06T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
ukraine
europe
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417150_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cca8f6da7e8fdea0597a82af1ff2b20a.jpg
"There's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417150_135:0:2864:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6409e3e69924a6e6ac1fda4c4386f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, ukraine, europe, russia
donald trump, ukraine, europe, russia

Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe

03:57 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 06.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that will go beyond the Ukraine conflict and could involve all of Europe.
"There's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала