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Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe
Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that will go beyond the Ukraine conflict and could involve all of Europe.
2026-11-06T03:57+0000
2026-11-06T03:57+0000
2026-11-06T04:41+0000
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"There's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
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Trump Announces Big Peace Agreement to Involve All of Europe
03:57 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 06.11.2026)
US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of a large-scale peace agreement that will go beyond the Ukraine conflict and could involve all of Europe.
"There's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.