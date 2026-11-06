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Turkish Parliament Ratifies Mecca Defense Pact
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Mecca Defense Pact
Sputnik International
The Turkish parliament has ratified the Mecca Defense Pact, an agreement concluded between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
2026-11-06T03:15+0000
2026-11-06T03:15+0000
2026-11-06T04:35+0000
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"279 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 119 voted against it, and there were no abstentions. The bill has been approved," the parliament said on Thursday. The agreement will enter into force once signed by the Turkish president. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye. Under the terms of the document, an armed attack on any of the signatory nations is considered an attack on all three.
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Turkish Parliament Ratifies Mecca Defense Pact
03:15 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 06.11.2026)
The Turkish parliament has ratified the Mecca Defense Pact, an agreement concluded between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
"279 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 119 voted against it, and there were no abstentions. The bill has been approved," the parliament said on Thursday.
The agreement will enter into force once signed by the Turkish president.
The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye. Under the terms of the document, an armed attack on any of the signatory nations is considered an attack on all three.