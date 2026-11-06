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US Seeks to Take Into Account Security Interests of All Sides in Ukraine Conflict -Kushner
US Seeks to Take Into Account Security Interests of All Sides in Ukraine Conflict -Kushner
Sputnik International
The goal of the United States in peace negotiations on Ukraine is to address the security concerns of all sides and reduce the risk of future conflicts, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner said after consultations in Brussels.
2026-11-06T03:39+0000
2026-11-06T03:39+0000
2026-11-06T04:39+0000
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Following high-level discussions in Brussels with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners, US envoy Jared Kushner has outlined US' framework for ending the war, emphasizing that the US is preparing to convene the first trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia since February.According to Kushner, the two core elements of the US plan are security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture."Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict," Kushner wrote on X.Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
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US Seeks to Take Into Account Security Interests of All Sides in Ukraine Conflict -Kushner
03:39 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 06.11.2026)
The goal of the United States in peace negotiations on Ukraine is to address the security concerns of all sides and reduce the risk of future conflicts, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner said after consultations in Brussels.
Following high-level discussions in Brussels with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners, US envoy Jared Kushner has outlined US' framework for ending the war, emphasizing that the US is preparing to convene the first trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia since February.
According to Kushner, the two core elements of the US plan are security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture.
"Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict," Kushner wrote on X.
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.