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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/paraguays-prosecutor-generals-office-orders-arrest-of-former-president-pena-1125027196.html
Paraguay’s Prosecutor General’s Office Orders Arrest of Former President Pena
Paraguay’s Prosecutor General’s Office Orders Arrest of Former President Pena
Sputnik International
The Paraguayan Prosecutor General’s Office has ordered the immediate arrest of former President Santiago Pena as part of an investigation into alleged breach... 07.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-07T03:14+0000
2026-11-07T04:34+0000
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The Paraguayan Senate has officially voted to remove Santiago Peña from the presidency, and police have arrested him shortly after the impeachment vote, according to local media.The opposition alleges Peña initially tried to resign to take a Senate seat, which would have granted him parliamentary immunity from criminal investigation.The Senate's impeachment and his subsequent arrest have nullified that strategy.Vice President Pedro Alliana has been sworn in to replace Peña.According to the report, the order was signed by prosecutors from the economic crimes and anti-corruption division, as well as a representative from a specialized unit focused on cybercrime and money laundering. The directive was sent directly to the National Police command for implementation.
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Paraguay’s Prosecutor General’s Office Orders Arrest of Former President Pena

03:14 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 07.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Jorge SaenzSantiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party, center, talks after the voting closed during general elections in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Santiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party, center, talks after the voting closed during general elections in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jorge Saenz
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The Paraguayan Prosecutor General’s Office has ordered the immediate arrest of former President Santiago Pena as part of an investigation into alleged breach of trust and other offenses involving Ueno Bank, the Parguayan publication ABC reported.
The Paraguayan Senate has officially voted to remove Santiago Peña from the presidency, and police have arrested him shortly after the impeachment vote, according to local media.

The opposition alleges Peña initially tried to resign to take a Senate seat, which would have granted him parliamentary immunity from criminal investigation.

The Senate's impeachment and his subsequent arrest have nullified that strategy.

Vice President Pedro Alliana has been sworn in to replace Peña.
According to the report, the order was signed by prosecutors from the economic crimes and anti-corruption division, as well as a representative from a specialized unit focused on cybercrime and money laundering. The directive was sent directly to the National Police command for implementation.
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