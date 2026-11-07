https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/trump-on-contacts-on-russia-ukraine-i-have-phone-calls-today-tomorrow-1125027384.html
Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow
Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced a series of meetings and phone calls on the situation around Russia and Ukraine. 07.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-07T03:56+0000
2026-11-07T03:56+0000
2026-11-07T04:36+0000
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"Russia and Ukraine, for the first time they want to settle [the conflict]. We have meetings. I have phone calls today. I'm having some tomorrow," Trump told reporters. He said he has meetings scheduled in Florida. "We have a lot of meetings set up at Mar-a-Lago with a lot of different people having to do with Russia and having to do with other things," Trump said.
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Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow
03:56 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 07.11.2026)
US President Donald Trump announced a series of meetings and phone calls on the situation around Russia and Ukraine.
"Russia and Ukraine, for the first time they want to settle [the conflict]. We have meetings. I have phone calls today. I'm having some tomorrow," Trump told reporters.
He said he has meetings scheduled in Florida.
"We have a lot of meetings set up at Mar-a-Lago with a lot of different people having to do with Russia and having to do with other things," Trump said.