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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow
Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow
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US President Donald Trump announced a series of meetings and phone calls on the situation around Russia and Ukraine. 07.11.2026, Sputnik International
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"Russia and Ukraine, for the first time they want to settle [the conflict]. We have meetings. I have phone calls today. I'm having some tomorrow," Trump told reporters. He said he has meetings scheduled in Florida. "We have a lot of meetings set up at Mar-a-Lago with a lot of different people having to do with Russia and having to do with other things," Trump said.
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Trump on Contacts on Russia, Ukraine: I Have Phone Calls Today, Tomorrow

03:56 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 07.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump announced a series of meetings and phone calls on the situation around Russia and Ukraine.
"Russia and Ukraine, for the first time they want to settle [the conflict]. We have meetings. I have phone calls today. I'm having some tomorrow," Trump told reporters.
He said he has meetings scheduled in Florida.
"We have a lot of meetings set up at Mar-a-Lago with a lot of different people having to do with Russia and having to do with other things," Trump said.
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