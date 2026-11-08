https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/centcom-disables-cargo-vessel-for-breaching-iran-blockade-1125030301.html
CENTCOM Disables Cargo Vessel for Breaching Iran Blockade
CENTCOM Disables Cargo Vessel for Breaching Iran Blockade
Sputnik International
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach the ongoing naval blockade against... 08.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-08T03:41+0000
2026-11-08T03:41+0000
2026-11-08T04:24+0000
us-israel war on iran
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us central command (centcom)
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According to a CENTCOM statement, the vessel, which flies the flag of St. Kitts, was targeted after it repeatedly ignored warnings from US forces.On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.
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middle east, gulf of oman, us central command (centcom)
CENTCOM Disables Cargo Vessel for Breaching Iran Blockade
03:41 GMT 08.11.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 08.11.2026)
US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach the ongoing naval blockade against Iran.
According to a CENTCOM statement, the vessel, which flies the flag of St. Kitts, was targeted after it repeatedly ignored warnings from US forces.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.